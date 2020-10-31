Mural, new businesses brighten Hilltop

The mural competition was suggested by Kelly Wallace, treasurer of the business association and owner of the Estate Sale Shop on Brady Street.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"This is part of the redevelopment of the Hilltop, and we have plans for more murals, believing art makes the world a nicer place," she said.

The mural unveiled Friday is 19 feet wide and eight feet tall and was executed entirely with brushes. The biggest challenge was physical — with a bumpy brick wall, it's difficult to get a clean line, Colvin said as cars buzzed by on Harrison.

The painting features swirling lines and flowers, with the side view of a child's face tucked into one of the swirls. That is for Colvin's son, Atom, who was born four months ago. Birth also speaks to growth, Colvin said.

Dominant colors are bright pink, green, blue, yellow and purple, and everything is outlined in black.

By day — 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Colvin works as a clerk in a warehouse in Eldridge. He does painting on the side, posting online to his Instagram site, @derekcolvin80 and selling some work at the Quad-City Arts Gallery in Rock Island. He also painted the outside of Cabana's, in Rock Island.