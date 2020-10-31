Mural, new businesses brighten Hilltop

The first of two murals that business people hope will brighten the Hilltop Campus Village area of Davenport was unveiled Friday, along with news of several new businesses moving to vacant store fronts.
The mural on the side of D'Allen Beauty Salon Suites, 1329 Harrison St., was painted by Derek Colvin, 40, of Rock Island, following a botanical theme of growth and rejuvenation that was set by the Hilltop Business Association that sponsored the competition.
Paintings also were to include the Hilltop logo. Colvin received a $500 prize and $150 for paint and materials.
A second mural by Natalie Smith is being painted now on wood that will be affixed within the next couple of weeks to the side of the former Mary Sue's cafe, 1617 Harrison St.
And Scott Tunnicliff, director of the Hilltop Campus Village, was happy to report on Friday that Mary Sue's, vacant since February, is getting a new tenant, Mighty Quinn LLC, a painting business.
Also coming, or new to the Hilltop: Brazilian Martial Arts in the former Winnie's Wishes; Pretty Threads, a women's clothing store to a former tanning store; Q-C Roof Drs., a roofing company, 1313 Harrison St.; Allied Barber & Supply Co., 1513 Harrison St.; and A Diamond in the Ruff, a dog grooming business.
The mural competition was suggested by Kelly Wallace, treasurer of the business association and owner of the Estate Sale Shop on Brady Street.
"This is part of the redevelopment of the Hilltop, and we have plans for more murals, believing art makes the world a nicer place," she said.
The mural unveiled Friday is 19 feet wide and eight feet tall and was executed entirely with brushes. The biggest challenge was physical — with a bumpy brick wall, it's difficult to get a clean line, Colvin said as cars buzzed by on Harrison.
The painting features swirling lines and flowers, with the side view of a child's face tucked into one of the swirls. That is for Colvin's son, Atom, who was born four months ago. Birth also speaks to growth, Colvin said.
Dominant colors are bright pink, green, blue, yellow and purple, and everything is outlined in black.
By day — 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Colvin works as a clerk in a warehouse in Eldridge. He does painting on the side, posting online to his Instagram site, @derekcolvin80 and selling some work at the Quad-City Arts Gallery in Rock Island. He also painted the outside of Cabana's, in Rock Island.
The reason the second mural is not being painted directly on the side of the building is that the side fronts an alley and it was determined it would not be safe for Smith to be working from a ladder at that spot, Wallace said.
Hilltop Campus Village is an area bounded by 5th Street on the south, Lombard on the north, Perry on the east and Ripley on the west and the block between Gaines and Ripley, along West Locust. It includes St. Ambrose University, Palmer College of Chiropractic and St. Paul Lutheran Church.
The association of property owners is a SSMID, or self-supporting municipal improvement district, whose members agree to a tax that goes toward improvements in the district.
