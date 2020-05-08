'Murder hornets' aren't in Midwest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you are active on social media, you may have seen recent posts about the giant Asian hornet — dubbed "murder hornet" — having made its way to North America with responses such as, "Yes, it's here!"

In fact, this insect has not been seen in either Iowa or Illinois or anywhere in the Midwest, Kelly Estes, of the Illinois Cooperative Agriculture Pest Survey Program, said.

However, there were two confirmed reports in December in Washington state and two in December in Canada, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture, and officials are concerned.

They are working to eradicate them before they spread, as Asian giant hornets would be disastrous for honey bees. Honey bees are defenseless against the hornets that kill the bees and destroy their hives.

It is not known how the hornets got to North America.

Social media rumors of big, invasive insects usually pop up in the summer when people spot look-alike insects, Estes said. Hoping to identify what they have seen, people do internet searches and land on the "murder hornet" or some equally exotic creature and decide that's what they saw, she said.

But in this case, a May 2 article in The New York Times likely was the impetus for news making the rounds.