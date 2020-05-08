'Murder hornets' aren't in Midwest

If you are active on social media, you may have seen recent posts about the giant Asian hornet — dubbed "murder hornet" — having made its way to North America with responses such as, "Yes, it's here!"
In fact, this insect has not been seen in either Iowa or Illinois or anywhere in the Midwest, Kelly Estes, of the Illinois Cooperative Agriculture Pest Survey Program, said.
However, there were two confirmed reports in December in Washington state and two in December in Canada, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture, and officials are concerned.
They are working to eradicate them before they spread, as Asian giant hornets would be disastrous for honey bees. Honey bees are defenseless against the hornets that kill the bees and destroy their hives.
It is not known how the hornets got to North America.
Social media rumors of big, invasive insects usually pop up in the summer when people spot look-alike insects, Estes said. Hoping to identify what they have seen, people do internet searches and land on the "murder hornet" or some equally exotic creature and decide that's what they saw, she said.
But in this case, a May 2 article in The New York Times likely was the impetus for news making the rounds.
Although there's no reason to believe these insects are in the Midwest, Estes said she and other pest management personnel ask that people remain vigilant about watching for invasive species and report them to county Extension offices if they see something unusual.
Washington state officials are doing public outreach.
"A few hornets can destroy a hive in a matter of hours," the Washington agriculture department says on its website. "The hornets enter a 'slaughter phase' where they kill bees by decapitating them."
The hornets then take the bee larvae and feed it to their young.
The sting of an Asian giant hornet has been likened to a re-hot thumb tack being pushed through skin, and the stinger can penetrate a beekeeper's suit.
Asian giant hornets are, as the name implies, native to Asia. They have bright yellow heads and a distinctively large body size of 1½ to 2 inches. Their face is cartoon-like fierce with teardrop eyes like Spider-Man. Orange and black stripes extend down the body like a tiger, and the broad, wispy wings are like a small dragonfly.
Washington entomologists are creating a plan to trap, track, and hopefully eradicate Asian giant hornet in Washington, including working with Canada to ensure that populations on both sides of the border are managed, according to the agriculture department website.
Unfortunately, the woods and mild, wet climate of Washington state is favorable to the hornets.
