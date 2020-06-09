You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Muscatine can faces charges of trying to sell stolen truck in Bettendorf
topical

Muscatine can faces charges of trying to sell stolen truck in Bettendorf

{{featured_button_text}}

A Muscatine man was released Tuesday from Scott County Jail after he allegedly tried to sell a stolen car at a convenience store in Bettendorf.

Donald Emerson Graham Jr., 52, was arrested Monday in Bettendorf. He faces two felony charges of theft – one first-degree and one second-degree - and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Here’s what happened, official documents state:

Bettendorf police arrested Graham after he allegedly tried to sell a stolen 2008 Ford F-450 pickup truck at the Kwik Star, 2283 53rd Ave., Bettendorf. The owner located the vehicle during the sale and contacted Bettendorf police to come to the scene.

The vehicle was identified as stolen by its VIN (Vehicle Identification Number.) Estimated value was $15,000.

“The defendant produced a title that had clearly been tampered with,” documents say.

Graham is scheduled to appear July 9 in Scott County Court after he was released under supervision of the Department of Correctional Services.

Donald Emerson Graham Jr.

Donald Emerson Graham Jr.

 CONTRIBUTED
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News