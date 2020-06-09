Muscatine can faces charges of trying to sell stolen truck in Bettendorf

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Muscatine man was released Tuesday from Scott County Jail after he allegedly tried to sell a stolen car at a convenience store in Bettendorf.

Donald Emerson Graham Jr., 52, was arrested Monday in Bettendorf. He faces two felony charges of theft – one first-degree and one second-degree - and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Here’s what happened, official documents state:

Bettendorf police arrested Graham after he allegedly tried to sell a stolen 2008 Ford F-450 pickup truck at the Kwik Star, 2283 53rd Ave., Bettendorf. The owner located the vehicle during the sale and contacted Bettendorf police to come to the scene.

The vehicle was identified as stolen by its VIN (Vehicle Identification Number.) Estimated value was $15,000.

“The defendant produced a title that had clearly been tampered with,” documents say.

Graham is scheduled to appear July 9 in Scott County Court after he was released under supervision of the Department of Correctional Services.

