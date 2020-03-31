Muscatine County has first COVID-19 death; Rock Island County has 5 new cases

Muscatine County has recorded its first death from the COVID-19 coronavirus, and the number of cases in Scott and Rock Island counties continued to rise Tuesday.

The release also reported an additional 73 cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, including two people between 41 and 60 and one between 61 and 80 in Muscatine County.

“This is sad for our county, and it makes my heart hurt for this individual, this individual’s family, their friends and co-workers and all their connections,” Muscatine County Public Health Director Christy Roby Williams said. “It’s terrible. It’s terrible for each person in the United States and the world who is experiencing loss because of COVID-19.”

Iowa now has a total of 497 confirmed cases, 16 in Muscatine County, while there were two new cases reported in Scott County for a total of 18. Also, in Iowa there have been a total of 6,888 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 937 new cases of COVID-9 in Illinois, including 26 additional deaths.

In Rock Island County, there were five new cases announced, with all being hospitalized, giving the county a total of 16 positive cases.