MUSCATINE, Iowa — No injuries were reported in an apartment fire Thursday night in Muscatine as firefighters battled not only the fire, but the extreme heat.
The Muscatine Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM) received a 911 call about 8:30 p.m. of smoke coming from the roof of a six-unit apartment building at 109 E. 4th St.
Initial reports were that some residents were still inside with smoke filling apartments, but everyone was out upon arrival by first responders.
The fire was found in the attic which was filled with dark smoke and visible flames. Due to the extreme heat additional fire crews were called.
Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire but because of the extreme heat and smoke buildup the building was ventilated.
Fire damage was contained to the attic, but there was water damage throughout the second floor and smoke smell throughout the building
Fire officials rotated crews battling the fire to ensure that responders remained hydrated. The Salvation Army also provided water for the first responders.
The cause has not been determined, but the fire does not appear to be intentional at this time.
The fire and smoke loss estimate is about $10,000 to the structure and contents. Multiple animals were in the house at the time of the fire, and all were reported to have been removed successfully.
There were no injuries.
The Salvation Army was called to assist the residents who will be temporarily displaced.
The Muscatine Fire Department was assisted by the Fruitland Volunteer Fire Department and the Muscatine Police Department.