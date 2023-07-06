MUSCATINE — This year’s 4th of July Parade in Muscatine left some spectators surprised and confused by a final entry: A woman on horseback, pulling a rope that was being used to bind the wrists of a woman in Native American dress who followed behind.

Megan Burton, the woman on the horse, said Wednesday that the pair was portraying history in support of Cherokee National Treasure, which is a group that recognizes and honors distinguished Cherokees. She said that she and the woman who appeared to be portraying a Native American slave, Jenna Nicole, both are of Native American descent.

Burton also described Nicole's role as ground support, saying she was to use the rope to help control the horse in the event it was spooked. Safety of the riders and the horses was also cited by Burton as the reason no signs or logos were present to identify her group’s association with Cherokee National Treasure.

She also said the group has appeared in previous parades, but one of the horses was not available this year.

The parade entry was met with considerable confusion and outrage on social media sites, including Facebook. Hundreds of commenters on dozens of posts asked for context, wondering what the entry was supposed to portray. Was it a disapproving commentary on white man's treatment of indigenous people, or was it an endorsement of that treatment?

Whatever the message, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GMCCI), which hosts the parade, did not approve.

“It was brought to the attention of the GMCCI that there was a parade entry consisting of a woman dressed in Native American attire with a rope around her hands, walking alongside a horseback rider holding the rope," officials from GMCCI wrote in a statement, adding the group, "does not condone this behavior and this entry does not represent our community.”

Brad Bark, GMCCI President & CEO and the mayor of Muscatine, said he spoke to the group following the parade. Those involved said it was their intention to pay homage to the Cherokee Nation and how unjustly they were treated.

“We can assure the community this will not happen again," the chamber's statement continued. "The 4th of July Parade is intended to be a celebration for the community, and going forward we are going to approve parade participants that reflect the goals and values of GMCCI and the Muscatine community.”

