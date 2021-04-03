Muscatine people hold vigil for Breasia Terrell

“I have a child that age, and I would hope if my child was missing that someone would be out there helping me as well,” Hernandez said.

She explained when she learned Breasia was missing and knowing the heartbreak her mother must have been going through made her want to help. Feeling a great bond with the communities of Muscatine and the Quad-Cities, Hernandez did what she could to help. She commented that like most involved, “I was hoping for a better outcome.”

Even with a healthy wind blowing in from the river, Wendy Musgrove and her 10-year-old granddaughter, Addison Mawby, helped tie balloons to the dock. Musgrove said it had really hit home that Breasia and Addison were the same age and from the same general area. They had also helped with the search and had followed her story. A hiker, Musgrove began turning a normal hike into a scout for any trace of Breasia.

“I just hope (Breasia) can see all the people that did love and care for her,” Musgrove said. “The children need to come before everything, and they need to be protected.”

When news that Breasia had been found was announced, Vernalee Pameticky had to leave work when the heartbreak of what she had heard hit her. She had also been part of the search for the 10-year-old.