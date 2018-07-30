A Muscatine woman suffered non-life threatening injuries in a stabbing Sunday, Assistant Police Chief Phil Sargent said in a news release.
Officers responded to the incident at 7:49 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of 2nd and Parmalee streets, where they found Karen Douglas Gardner, 58, who had been stabbed during a fight. She was taken to UnityPoint-Trinity Muscatine by a Muscatine Fire Department Ambulance.
The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information should call Muscatine Police Lt. Anthony Kies at 563-263-9922, ext. 608.
