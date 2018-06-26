Gregory Louis Baxter, Sr., 63, of Burlington was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop for an active felony warrant out of Henry County.
Officers also allegedly found a large bag of marijuana, 7 grams of methamphetamine and lab materials for the production of meth during a search of his vehicle, according to Wapello Police Department. Police conducted the stop at about 3:45 p.m.
Baxter was charged with a Class B felony for possession of over five grams of meth with intent to distribute, Class B felony for possession of methamphetamine lab materials with intent to manufacture, Class D felony for possession of a precursor with intent to manufacture, Class D felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and Class D felony for subsequent possession of a controlled substance.
Baxter is in the Louisa County Jail on $50,000 cash only bond. If convicted he faces up to 65 years in prison.
Wapello Police were assisted by members of the Louisa County Sheriff's Office.
—Zachary Oren Smith