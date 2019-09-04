MUSCATINE — In addition to education, college can be the beginning of lifelong friendships. And on Wednesday, Muscatine Community college aided this process.
The quad opened at noon with plenty of tables and displays as about 20 student clubs and organizations came out to recruit new members. The annual Club and Resource Fair continues Thursday. Students wandered around the tables looking for the clubs that caught their interest.
Freshman Phoebe Brant was one of the students looking for a place to meet new friends and participate in new activities.
“I just want to meet some new people who have common interests with me,” Brant said, examining information on the E-games table. “I want to expand away from the people I knew in high school.”
She moved on, going through literature on the tables that had been placed under weighted items against the brisk wind that came up.
Also coming to the fair were a few new clubs to the campus. English teacher Jill Holler sat at a table offering membership in the newly forming CRU club. The club was formerly called Campus Crusade for Christ.
“We had students express an interest in having a Christian organization on campus,” Holler said. “Some other instructors and I were interested in starting it, so we came together and here we are.”
Across the quad, the members of LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens) welcomed a new member. Roel Garcia, a second semester student, signed his name on the clipboard to volunteer to join the club. He commented that he had heard from friends the club was fun.
“I don’t know much about it,” he said. “I know they do activities. I’ve been wanting to become a part of it and see what else they do.”
The fair also gave groups with more to offer a venue to meet the students. Retired teacher Jan Phillips made students aware of the MCC Market, which is a food pantry that offers food assistance to college students and their families.
“We are available to anyone who is taking any kind of class here,” said Phillips, the director of the program. “The only criteria is that you are a student at Muscatine Community College.”
The agriculture tech club also set a table up, complete with models livestock and a drone used to film fields. Member Nataly Guzman said the members attended the event to raise awareness of the club and to discuss scholarship opportunities.
“Agriculture has been a big part of my life,” she said. “It is a big part of the economy in Iowa, especially swine production and crop production.”