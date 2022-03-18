Mushroom certifications to be offered in April and May

AMES, Iowa - In-person classes will be offered through Iowa State University Extension and Outreach to teach people hoping to sell wild-harvested mushrooms how to tell safe mushrooms from potentially poisonous lookalikes.

In order to legally sell wild harvested mushrooms in the state, harvesters need to complete a certification workshop every three years. Registration is open to out-of-state individuals wishing to harvest or sell in the state, but participants should keep in mind that additional local restrictions may be required to sell in their home state. Those who obtained a Morel Certification in 2019 can renew their certification during this time as well.

The classes, taught by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Plant Pathology Diagnostician Lina Rodriguez Salamanca and Leonor Leandro, who teaches mycology at Iowa State, will cover eight common mushrooms (15 species). Several new species have been introduced for the 2022 session, including Chicken of the Woods, Hen of the Woods, Chanterelles, Lion’s Mane, Pheasant Back and Black Trumpet.

This is the first year in which various new mushrooms are included. People interested in morels only and certified in the past have the option to recertify online. No first-time certification is offered online.

“We have many more resources for mushroom enthusiasts at the safe mushroom foraging page. When harvesting wild edibles, proper identification and handling knowledge, as well as sensitivity and toxicity awareness, are equally important,” explained Rodriguez Salamanca.

Register at https://go.iastate.edu/DHGC7N.

