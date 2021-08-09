Music festival Alternating Currents expands venues to three cities

Alternating Currents will collaborate with venues in Davenport, Rock Island and Moline to put on more than 120 live performances during this year's arts festival.
Over 30 indoor and outdoor venues will host music acts, film screenings, comedy shows and more, with 25 in downtown Davenport and six in downtown Rock Island. Bass Street Landing in Moline is also holding events.
Alternating Currents announced its featured live music acts, set to perform Aug. 19-22 in downtown Davenport.
The festival is scheduled for Aug. 19-22. All events are free to attend.
These are the participating Davenport venues:
- Armored Gardens, 315 Pershing Ave.
- City Church, 324 Brady St.
- Devon's Complaint Department, 304 E 3rd St.
- Davenport Public Library, 321 N Main St.
- Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) Urban Campus, 101 West 3rd St.
- Figge Art Museum, 225 W 2nd St.
- Front Street Pub and Eatery, 208 E River Dr.
- Front Street Brewery & Taproom, 421 W River Dr.
- Kaiserslautern Square, E 3rd St.
- Kilkenny’s Pub, 300 W 3rd St.
- LeClaire Park, 400 Beiderbecke Dr.
- Lopiez, 429 E 3rd St. Suite 1
- Mac’s Tavern, 316 W 3rd St.
- Main St. Landing
- Mockingbird on Main, 320 N Main St.
- Modern Woodmen Park, 209 S Gaines St.
- Raccoon Motel, 315 E 2nd St.
- Radisson Quad-City Plaza, 111 E 2nd St.
- RiverCenter (Crafty Cat: The Quad Cities’ Indie Art Fest), 136 E 3rd St.
- River Music Experience Courtyard, 129 Main St. outside the Skybridge entrance
- Ragged Records, 311 E 2nd St.
- Ruby’s, 429 E 3rd St.
- Skybridge
- StompBox Brewing, 210 E River Dr.
- UP Skybar at The Current Hotel, 215 N Main St.
This is Rock Island's first time joining the festival, which is in its fourth year. These are the participating venues:
- The Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave.
- Holiday Inn Rock Island, 226 17th St. Suite 100
- Quad City Arts, 1715 2nd Ave.
- Rock Island Brewing Company, 1815 2nd Ave.
- Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave.
- The Spot, 1611 2nd Ave.
The festival is monitoring CDC guidance and local health departments as the festival draws closer, and is encouraging people to wear masks. Each venue will determine its own COVID-19 guidelines, a news release stated.
“Alternating Currents allows us to showcase the businesses downtown and what they have to offer while simultaneously providing great entertainment across our downtowns,” Downtown Davenport Partnership Director of Events Jason Gilliland stated in the news release.