The annual Freedom Fest, featuring a car and bike show, a Kids Zone, music, a pre-festival motorcycle ride with six-time UFC champion Randy Couture, and more than a hundred crafters, artists and vendor, will fill East Moline’s 15th Avenue from 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday.
"It's all about bringing the community together," said Patricia Hansen, president of East Moline Main Street. "With activities including inflatables for the kids and a drag car and bike show for the adults, people of all ages are welcome to participate in the fun."
The Ride for Our Troops motorcycle event, hosted by Randy Couture’s Xtreme Couture G.I. Foundation, will kick off activities Registration will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, and the ride will begin at 11 a.m.
Couture will be at Freedom Fest from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for a meet-and-greet, raising funds for wounded veterans.
"We’re excited to bring Randy to East Moline," Hansen said. "With a mission to honor the veterans of America’s armed forces, his foundation aligns perfectly with Freedom Fest."
Vendor market items will range from one-of-a-kind clothing to handcrafted furniture and welded art. The Kids Zone will feature giant inflatables, face painting, balloons and learning activities.
The Main Drag Car and Bike Show will roar into Freedom Fest at 5 p.m. New this year will be the Freedom Fest Pin-up Girl Contest sponsored by The Dance Connection and Hey Bryan’s.
"The Pin-up Girl Contest is a great way to showcase the classic glamour of the '40s, '50s and '60s," Hansen said. "We’re looking forward to discovering our own local pin-up stars."
The day will conclude with music by Wicked Liz & the Bellyswirls from 8 to 11 p.m. Food and drinks will be sold throughout the day.
For more details or to register for the Ride for Our Troops and Freedom Fest Pin-up Girl Contest, visit www.facebook.com/EastMolineFreedomFest/.