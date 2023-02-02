The next gig for Steve Ahrens, who left his longtime job at Davenport's riverfront commission last year, is joining Davenport music nonprofit Common Chord.

Ahrens will take on a newly created role as director of strategic initiatives at the downtown venue previously known as River Music Experience. He is one of two hires the nonprofit announced this week. Angela Fisher, a longtime volunteer and part-time employee will be an events manager.

Common Chord's executive director, Tyson Danner, said in a news release the new positions will help expand programming.

"Common Chord has experienced significant growth and evolution in recent years, and we have greatly expanded our community impact during that time," Danner said. "These positions represent our commitment to continuing that growth trajectory."

Ahrens' new position will "work to further staff efforts in developing and strengthening community relationships, grant administration, and special projects," Ahrens said in a text.

Ahrens has been one name synonymous with developing the Davenport riverfront. As an employee of the City of Davenport's Riverfront Improvement Commission, he helped organize riverfront events, attract national cruise lines to the riverfront, jump start the Freight House Farmers Market, and manage city-owned riverfront property leases. He recently left his position after 16 years with the city.

"As someone who continues to be passionate about our community, I'm thrilled to join the talented staff of Common Chord, which has been providing tremendous musical experiences for the last 19 years, and to have the opportunity to contribute to making it even stronger for the next 20 and beyond," he said.

Fisher has volunteered for more than a decade with the Davenport nonprofit, and then worked as a part-time employee for the organization.

"I am excited to be taking on a more active role," she said. "I am looking forward to working with an amazing team of staff, board members, musicians, and volunteers as we build a stronger community through the power of music."

Fisher manages special event rentals for the nonprofit's facility, including the Redstone Room, Community Hall, and second floor space. Rental proceeds help fund Common Chord's programming.

River Music Experience opened in 2004 as a museum on American music. The nonprofit rebranded to Common Chord in September to better reflect its mission and programming.

Ahrens said he worked with Common Cord staff in his previous role as executive officer of the Riverfront Improvement Commission to plan events together and cultivate the local music scene. Ahrens said he learned more than he ever expected to about Common Chord and the nonprofit's programming.

The nonprofit engages in educational programs, including bringing American music history to elementary students; the Acoustic Music Club, which provides accessible "music enrichment" for youth and adults with disabilities; and the InTune Music Mentorship program, which offers access to musical experiences for young people at Project Renewal, the MLK Center in Rock Island, and Boys &Girls Club of Moline.

"To say the least, I was hooked," Ahrens said.