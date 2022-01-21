Mute swan frozen to Mississippi River, rescued in Davenport

Early last week, a Davenport couple spotted a white swan, swimming in the Mississippi River off South Concord.

By late in the week, the swan had stopped swimming.

An animal lover, Phyllis Walker and her fiancee frequently take winter drives along the river to get out of the house and do some bird watching.

"We went down on Monday, and the swan was swimming, floating around; same thing on Tuesday," Walker said. "On Wednesday, it was just sitting in one spot. When it was still there Thursday, we got worried and checked.

"Everything else flew off, but he didn't move."

The pair sprang into action, grabbing a fleece blanket from their truck to wrap around the bird and and a hammer and screwdriver to try to break the ice around it.

"The poor thing was between the rocks and the river," Walker said Friday. "We couldn't get him up. His chest was frozen, but his feet were moving. I called 911, and they said they couldn't help me. The DNR (Iowa Department of Natural Resources) was busy and was going to be a while.

"The swan didn't have a while. Its eyes were closed, and its head was bent down."