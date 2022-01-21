Mute swan frozen to Mississippi River, rescued in Davenport

Early last week, a Davenport couple spotted a white swan, swimming in the Mississippi River off South Concord.
By late in the week, the swan had stopped swimming.
An animal lover, Phyllis Walker and her fiancee frequently take winter drives along the river to get out of the house and do some bird watching.
"We went down on Monday, and the swan was swimming, floating around; same thing on Tuesday," Walker said. "On Wednesday, it was just sitting in one spot. When it was still there Thursday, we got worried and checked.
"Everything else flew off, but he didn't move."
The pair sprang into action, grabbing a fleece blanket from their truck to wrap around the bird and and a hammer and screwdriver to try to break the ice around it.
"The poor thing was between the rocks and the river," Walker said Friday. "We couldn't get him up. His chest was frozen, but his feet were moving. I called 911, and they said they couldn't help me. The DNR (Iowa Department of Natural Resources) was busy and was going to be a while.
"The swan didn't have a while. Its eyes were closed, and its head was bent down."
Walker's fiancee, who declined to be identified by name, broke away some ice, then got his hands under the bird and pulled.
"It came right up," she said. "It lost a few feathers, but it didn't hurt him. That animal knew it was free."
Just as the bird was freed, conservation officers from West Lake arrived, she said, and took it with them. Identified as mute swan, it will be delivered Friday to Wildthunder, a wildlife rehab and sanctuary in Independence, Iowa.
Tracy Belle, who is federally permitted to rehabilitate animals at Wildthunder, said she suspects the swan rescued Thursday is either the partner or sibling of a swan she has been caring for since it was found injured in Davenport in early December.
Mute swans are largely monogamous, and Belle wonders if the second swan was waiting for its mate to return to South Concord.
"The female came in with a pelvic fracture," she said. "We reunited a pair of geese recently, and it was a beautiful thing. They ran to each other, wrapped their necks around each other and honked.
"We'll need to move a couple of fox around, so we can put the swans in the same area. These are young swans, I'm told, so they could be siblings, too."
Walker said she spent about an hour on the phone Thursday night with Belle and was relieved the swan she has named Lucky Wapello (because it was found at Concord and Wapello Avenue) is in good hands.