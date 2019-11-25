Mutt Strut walks away from Hennepin Canal site

The mutts won’t strut along the Hennepin Canal anymore.
The Quad-City Animal Welfare Center, Milan, doesn’t want to pay fees requested by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR.)
Here’s what happened, says Stacey Teager, community services director, Quad-City Animal Welfare Center, a non-profit organization in Milan.
The Mutt Strut is a 1.5-mile walk for families and their dogs along the Hennepin Canal Pathway. The 17th annual event was Sept. 14.
Registrants paid a $25 donation/fee to participate, and each received a goodie bag and a Mutt Strut T-shirt.
“Mutt Strut has been held on the Hennepin for many, many years,” eager said. “Each year before the walk, we attend a Village of Milan Council meeting for approval to use the Hennepin Canal Pathway.”
About five years ago, the animal welfare center was notified by a representative from the Big Island Conservancy Group they also needed an activity permit and temporary permit-to-sell from the State of Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
“We were not aware these permits were needed and neither was the Village of Milan,” Teager explained. “We also do not sell on the Hennepin Canal. We were advised by the Hennepin Canal Office, since Mutt Strut is an organized event the state considers it a ‘sale’ and money is being made from state property.”
The center filed the IDNR Office of Land Management temporary permit to sell and the IDNR activity permit as requested.
On Sept. 11, the group learned from the Hennepin Canal Office the IDNR Land Management denied the permit-to-sell fee waiver. “The denial stated the department was implementing a 10% fee this year on all event-related sales and denying many fee-waiver requests,” Teager said.
“After our event, we would need to send a sales sheet to the canal with a payment made out to IDNR-Hennepin Canal for 10% of the event sales.” The money goes to the Hennepin Canal and not a general IDNR operating fund, she said.
The center asked whether the state would reconsider the fee waiver because the Mutt Strut was on the section of the trail the Village of Milan maintains. Once again, the fee waiver was denied, Teager said.
Ultimately, the center submitted payment as directed.
“We are currently working with the Village of Milan on where to hold our event next year,” Teager said. “We do not want to move Mutt Strut but we do not want to remit a 10% fee for use of the Hennepin Canal Pathway during our event.”
Village of Milan Administrator Steve Seiver said the IDNR leases the levee area to the Village of Milan. Volunteers do all maintenance and cleanup for the area including snow removal, mowing and trash pickup. The village is not responsible for repairs – just maintenance.
He said the Quad-City Animal Welfare Center is a wonderful organization for the community. “They operate on a very tight budget,” he said.
He added the IDNR also offers great things for the community. "It's a shame that both of them are trying to keep their heads above water," he said.
In the meantime, Rachel Torbert, deputy director at IDNR, says the IDNR manages the Hennepin Canal and still legally owns the property.
“The Village of Milan has a signed lease agreement with IDNR, basically an easement, which allows them to utilize a certain stretch of the Hennepin Canal. We still own it, and we’re still responsible for managing it and taking care of it,” she said. “It is still the department’s responsibility to care for that property.”
The permit-to-sell fee is not effective just at the Hennepin Canal, but at any site the IDNR manages, she said.
“Basically, what that means is any organization, if they are holding an event at one of our sites, and selling items or charging an entry fee, we request that permit-to-sell fee.” Any money collected from that fee goes back to the location where the event was held – in this case, the Hennepin Canal.
The fee helps offset costs incurred when events are held at the locations.
”This is something that has been in effect,” Torbert said. “However we are taking a look at how that is administered right now and reviewing that to ensure this is the best way for us to recoup some of those costs. “
The IDNR manages about 350 state parks and an additional 50 historic sites - nearly 400 sites across the state, she said.
“It has been waived on and off, depending on administration,” she said. “We are trying to be more consistent as to how this is administered. We understand our state parks are valuable and treasured resources for communities. These community organizations utilize these state parks.
“We are looking at this as a way to continue to maintain these parks and make them a resource well into the future, but understand that organizations may be using these parks for benefits, for charity events.”
“We’re reviewing the permit-to-sell fee, she said.
The usage fee is a flat $25 fee, she said. The 10% is on top of that.
“If it’s an event where you are not charging a entry fee, not selling any items, that flat fee is the only (fee you will pay.)”
State parks in the Illinois Quad-City region include:
• Apple River Canyon
• Mississippi Palisades
• Morrison Rockwood
• Big Bend
• Big River
• Delabar
• Hennepin Canal
• Johnson-Sauk Trail
• Prophetstown