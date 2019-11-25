Mutt Strut walks away from Hennepin Canal site

He said the Quad-City Animal Welfare Center is a wonderful organization for the community. “They operate on a very tight budget,” he said.

He added the IDNR also offers great things for the community. "It's a shame that both of them are trying to keep their heads above water," he said.

In the meantime, Rachel Torbert, deputy director at IDNR, says the IDNR manages the Hennepin Canal and still legally owns the property.

“The Village of Milan has a signed lease agreement with IDNR, basically an easement, which allows them to utilize a certain stretch of the Hennepin Canal. We still own it, and we’re still responsible for managing it and taking care of it,” she said. “It is still the department’s responsibility to care for that property.”

The permit-to-sell fee is not effective just at the Hennepin Canal, but at any site the IDNR manages, she said.

“Basically, what that means is any organization, if they are holding an event at one of our sites, and selling items or charging an entry fee, we request that permit-to-sell fee.” Any money collected from that fee goes back to the location where the event was held – in this case, the Hennepin Canal.

The fee helps offset costs incurred when events are held at the locations.