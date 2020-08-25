MVF to host Fair Food Festival and live band

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Quad-City residents missing all things fried and on a stick due to the cancellation of local fairs will have a chance to get a taste of some of those fair favorites this weekend when the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds hosts a Fair Food Festival from 10 a.m. to midnight this Friday and Saturday.

The weekend also will include a free live concert with Electric Shock: The AC/DC Show at 10 p.m. Saturday and the Fall Brawl Demolition Derby.

The derby will take place Saturday at 6 p.m. with the pit opening at 3 p.m. and the grandstand at 5 p.m. Prices for the derby are: $30 pit pass, $15 adults, $10 youth 6-12 years and free for children 5 years and younger.

Some of the vendors include Brother BBQ, Ganzo's, Fried What, Smoking Butt Barbecue Bacon Barn, Jeff's Market, Coal Fire Pizza, Bryan's Concessions, State Fair Taffy and Peking Foods.

In addition, McKinney Food Services will open early to serve corn dogs, funnel cakes, nachos, lemon shake-ups and more throughout the week. Participants can drive through any gate and find the stand in front of the grandstand. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday.

For more information, contact the fair office at 563-326-5338.

