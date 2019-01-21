Butch Long, of Orion, his 4-year-old German shorthair dog, Ellie, and Jess Fiegel, of Davenport, members of the Hash House Harriers, run along the riverfront at Schweibert Park Thursday to promote the annual Red Dress Run.
Butch Long, who weighs around 325 pounds and is 6-foot-7, has participated in the annual Red Dress Run for the past several years. "When someone like me wears a red dress," he said, it draws attention."
Hair, in some shape or size, has topped Butch Long’s chin for a solid 20 years.
He has trimmed and tamed his beard and at least once formed it into a goatee, but the 45-year-old’s face hasn’t been clean-shaven since he was 25.
For the past five years, Long has let his beard grow to a condition his friends describe as “glorious” and “like a Viking.” If it was up to him, he’d probably never shave again. He doesn’t own a razor.
But it’s not up to him anymore.
If his friends and strangers raise a little more than $2,000 by mid-February, then Long, who lives in Orion, Ill., has promised to publicly shave his beard off.
“My chin hasn’t seen sunlight in 20 years,” he said. “I wouldn’t shave it all off, just because. There’s no way.”
As Long says, the cause — the annual Quad-Cities Red Dress Run, which this year is raising money for the Friendly House — is more important than his beard.
“The more I thought about it, I figured it’s only hair,” Long said of his “signature” beard. “And if seeing my chin can help raise money for a good cause, I’m all for that.”
'Our Christmas'
The Red Dress Run, which will mark is ninth annual run on Feb. 16, is by far the biggest event of the year for Long and the 300 or so members of the Quad-City Hash House Harriers, a self-described “drinking club with a running problem” that meets for weekly runs.
“It’s like our Christmas,” Long said. “It’s a day we all really look forward to.”
That too goes for Betsy Green, a longtime member and former club captain, who considers the Red Dress Run her “favorite day of the year.”
“It’s a day full of silliness and fun,” she said. “Everyone is just in a good mood.”
The Red Dress Run gets its name from the red dresses participants don as they run around the Quad-Cities, following, in true “hashing” tradition, a trail devised that day by leaders of the group. The trail is marked by chalk or flour and includes stops for games and contests and, as Green said, “plenty of beer.”
“It’s basically a scavenger hunt with booze,” she said. “And we all just happened to be wearing red dresses. Because everyone looks good in a red dress.”
And by the way, they mean everyone: The Red Dress Run is open to the public, including runners of any pace and walkers.
“It’s really not about the running,” Long said. “You just have to be willing to have fun.”
In the past, the event’s participants have stopped at parks or bars to chug beers or have a giant snowball fight.
Naturally, the red dress-clad runners draw attention from passersby.
“We pass by some people and they’re like, ‘What is this crazy spectacle?” Green said. “We kind of like to make people smile, though. You can’t see a group of 250 people wearing red dresses running around in the middle of winter and not smile.”
'Generous people with big hearts'
Last year, proceeds from the Red Dress Run raised $13,000 for Ribbons for Kellsey, a non-profit that promotes epilepsy awareness.
“This year, we want to meet or exceed that,” Green said.
Along with registration fees and other extras, the Hash House Harriers strive to raise money in creative ways — such as the shaving Long’s beard, which will likely happen during a pre-run party on Feb. 15.
“We were all brainstorming and someone said, ‘I would pay good money to see his beard shaved off,” Green said. “So, we just went with that.”
Other members have raised their hands to help raise additional funds, too. One woman said she’ll dye her hair red. Another offered up dyeing her armpit hair. A couple of male runners said they’ll wax their chests.
“This is a group of very generous people with big hearts,” Green said. “We like to have fun, but the most important thing to us is raising money for a good cause.”
Like family
If one member of the Quad-City Hash House Harriers needs help moving a couch, training for a race or a last-minute babysitter, another has their back. Over years of running and drinking beers, they have become as close as family.
That’s why Long, who said his beard is a signature part of his appearance, committed to shaving his beard ahead of the Red Dress Run.
When he joined the group several years ago, he weighed more than 400 pounds.
He's now lost around 75 pounds and completed feats, such as a 50-mile race, he previously viewed as impossible.
“That all happened because of the support of people I met through this group,” Long said. “We’re a big band of weirdos. And we’re always there for each other.”
His bond with other runners is the reason Long shows up to weekly Quad-City Hash House Harriers runs and events.
“It’s the people that make it,” he said. “It’s sort of a safe place to be yourself.”
It’s the same reason he’s willing to give up his beard. With less than a month to go, Long said he has accepted his beard will likely soon be shaved off.
“It’s pretty nerve-wrecking,” he said. “But it’ll be worth it.”