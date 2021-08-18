My Pillow founder Mike Lindell headlines Sept. 11 remembrance at the Adler Theatre in Davenport

The man who has sold over 41 million pillows since 2009 and led efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election will serve as the keynote speaker at an event to remember the tragedy of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.
According to local Ramsey Advertising owner and Prayer Breakfast founder David Pautsch, Mike Lindell is the "perfect person" to headline the Sept. 11 "A Call to Remembrance" on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks staged against the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan, the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., and the thwarted attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
The event will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 in Davenport's Adler Theatre.
Lindell founded MyPillow Inc. in 2009 and credited late-night infomercials for the company's rise. A born-again Christian who claims he was a drug addict, Lindell became a vocal Trump supporter and in the wake of 2020 presidential election was among the first to offer theories about how that election was stolen from then-incumbent Donald Trump.
"Mike is here to talk about the triumph of love over hate," Pautsch said Wednesday. "Hate is why 9/11 happened. And Mike knows a lot about love, about what faith and love can do in your life.
"Mike was an addict. Not just cocaine — but crack. He tells the story that he was so bad his own drug dealers staged an intervention. Mike found the love of God, and all of a sudden that took away any desire to do drugs."
Pautsch conceded Lindell's efforts to deny the legitimacy of the 2020 election has put the MyPillow CEO in a spotlight.
"Mike isn't here to talk about the voting irregularities he found," Pautsch said. "Mike is asking for fair elections, about the need for integrity in our elections.
"He has found huge evidence of election fraud."
Lindell's so-called evidence has been discredited and came under scrutiny during his own Cyber Symposium. Held last week in South Dakota, Lindell said he planned to produce "all the evidence" that proved rigged Dominion voting machines and the Chinese government interfered with the elections.
Lindell invited a number of cyber security experts to confirm the data and evidence. By the end of the symposium, all of those experts declined to support Lindell. In the course of the evaluation, at least one expert noted the data came from Dennis L. Montgomery.
Montgomery offered one of the first "stolen-vote" conspiracy theories immediately after the election. It was called Hammer & Scorecard, and asserted a software system changed votes for Trump to votes for Joe Biden. Lindell trumpeted the conspiracy theory, and attorneys Sidney Powell and Rudolph Giuliani used it to justify asking courts to award the election to Trump.
The theory Lindell first presented in South Dakota was a variation on the original Hammer & Scorecard conspiracy. By the end of the three-day symposium, however, Lindell told viewers "antifa and Democrats" stole the election.
He then said it "doesn't matter who stole the election. We just need to know it was stolen."
Pautsch insisted Lindell was "still the perfect fit" for the event.
"Mike shows there is a hope. There is a way," Pautsch said. "We were never intended to be the shepherd. We are the sheep, and our Lord is the shepherd.
"I'm all about Godly government. Mike understands you can't separate public life from private life. And Mike is here to talk about how God changed his life."
Tickets cost $20, or $120 for groups of eight or more, and can be purchased at the Adler's box office or by calling 563-326-8522.