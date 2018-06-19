The theme of this year's Rock Island County NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet on Saturday is “Defeat Hate — VOTE!”
The annual event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Jumer’s Hotel and Casino Banquet Room, 777 Jumer Drive, Rock Island. Doors open at 6 p.m.
The banquet will include dinner, musical selections and keynote remarks by the inspirational speaker Dr. Chandra Gill, founder and CEO of “Blackademically Speaking." The recipients of the Rock Island County NAACP’s 2018 student scholarships will be recognized, and the branch also will present its 2018 Image Awards to the following:
Arts and entertainment: The Azubuike African-American Council for the Arts.
Religion: The House of Fire Ministries.
Justice: Sgt. Dy’Tanya Robinson, Rock Island Police Department.
Youth development: Tracy White.
Business: The Rock Island County Mass Transit District (Metro) and the Quad-City Empowerment Network (for its Black Business Expo).
Education: Tia Rice Edwards, principal of Rock Island Primary Academy.
Charles Toney, Sr. Civil Rights Hero: Terry M.A. Brooks.
Anania Williams, a recent graduate of Davenport Central High School, will be the emcee.
Gill is the founder and CEO of Blackademically Speaking Enterprises, an educational consulting company dedicated to providing motivational and culturally relevant content, products and services.
Admission for Saturday is $50 per person, and the banquet is the NAACP's only fundraiser, which allows it to offer all other services at no cost. For more information, contact branch president Berlinda Tyler-Jamison at 309-235-3570.