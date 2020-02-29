NAACP to hold Rock Island County Board candidate forum Monday

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
The Rock Island County NAACP is hosting a candidate forum for the Rock Island County Board at 6 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island.
The forum is for those candidates running in districts 9, 13, 16 and 20.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter
Jonathan Turner
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today