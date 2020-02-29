You are the owner of this article.
NAACP to hold Rock Island County Board candidate forum Monday
NAACP to hold Rock Island County Board candidate forum Monday

The Rock Island County NAACP is hosting a candidate forum for the Rock Island County Board at 6 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island.

The forum is for those candidates running in districts 9, 13, 16 and 20. 

