Nahant has new master plan, public invited to comment

The public can learn about a new master plan for Nahant Marsh, Davenport, during two open house events on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. A virtual option also is available.

The plan was prepared over the past two years by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, to help guide directors of the nonprofit Nahant Marsh Education Center in the operation of the 305-acre wetland preserve in west Davenport.

The new report revises a 1998 version, providing an outline for possible future land acquisition and recreational, educational and eco-tourism opportunities.

The open houses are being held at the Nahant education center, 4220 Wapello Ave., because representatives of the Corps and Nahant want to know what the public thinks of the plan.

The virtual option will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday via the online WebEx platform. Users can join the event from a computer or mobile device near the event start time at the following link: https://usace1.webex.com/meet/NahantMarsh.

An audio-only option is also available by calling 1-844-800-2712 and entering the access code: 199 338 6849.

Online comments can be submitted at the following website: www.mvr.usace.army.mil/Rock-Island-District/Nahant-Marsh-Master-Plan/. Comments will be accepted through Nov. 19.

For more information visit the website above or contact the Rock Island District at 309-794-5729 or the Nahant Marsh Education Center at 563-336-3370.