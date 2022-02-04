Nahant Marsh exceeds capital campaign goal, raises $4.2 million to make improvements to the nature preserve

Nahant Marsh Education Center has raised $4.2 million to construct new trails, build a new operations center, buy more land for habitat restoration and expand programming.

The nonprofit board that oversees the 305-acre preserve and education center in west Davenport exceeded its $3.7 million campaign goal. The fundraising started in 2019.

Nahant Marsh Executive Director, Brian Ritter, said the successful capital campaign will have long-lasting positive impacts for the Marsh, the river and for the community.

“We’ve already put some of this money to work." he said in a news release. "We restored a 39-acre crop field back to prairie and wetlands. We’ve begun constructing a trail spur that will connect Nahant Marsh to the Mississippi River Trail, and we have purchased a variety of research equipment that is being used by staff and interns to better study the Marsh.”

The money will be used to fund projects in three areas: education, conservation-and-research and recreation. Projects include:

A two-story, 5,200-square-foot operations building to be built east of the existing education center. The $800,000 building will contain a classroom, equipment and lab space for college-level research and education, public restrooms, staff offices and a maintenance shop for equipment. It is expected to be finished by the end of 2022.

A total of $500,000 will pay for field trips or in-school environmental programs for schools with a high percentage of students who qualify for the free and reduced-price lunch program. Other funds will finance the hiring of a research coordinator/educator and another educator.

Nahant will buy three properties totaling about 100 additional acres. One of the properties is in Illinois, part of an area known as the Milan Bottoms.

A 30-acre parcel on the north side of Nahant’s main lake has been graded to create 30 short ridges for the planting of 1,000 oak, pecan and hickory trees and 30 shallow ponds for seasonal wetlands that can support various kinds of aquatic life.

A 40-acre parcel south of the railroad tracks toward the Mississippi River has been turned into a wetland mitigation bank.

Additional trails will be built on the property, including a spur to the Mississippi River Trail.

Alma Gaul contributed to this story.

