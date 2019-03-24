A spring celebration and eco-egg hunt aimed at children 3-12 years old will be Saturday, April 13, at Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon.
The cost is $7 ($5 for members). Children 2 or younger are free.
Options include a hide-and-seek egg hunt around the preserve (great for younger children) or a GPS scavenger egg hunt (best for older children).
Other attractions include upcycling crafts, nature-themed activities and stations on bees and waterfowl. Each paid egg hunter will receive a bag of educational and eco-friendly goodies, and refreshments will be available for purchase.
Pre-registration is recommended; go to nahantmarsh.org/events or call 563-336-3370.
Participants are encouraged to wear boots or shoes that can become dirty.
If the event is cancelled due to inclement weather or flooding, it will not be rescheduled. For this reason, payment is not required with pre-registration. Cash, check, or credit will be accepted on-site when guests arrive for the event. Notice of cancellation will be made on our website: www.nahantmarsh.org, and Facebook and Twitter pages.