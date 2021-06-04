Nahant Marsh kicks off capital campaign during 20th anniversary celebration

Nahant Marsh announced at its 20th anniversary celebration that it has raised $2.7 million of its $3.7 million capital campaign to continue its mission of protecting, enhancing and restoring the marsh.

Funds from the “It’s in Our Nature” campaign will be used to expand conservation, research, educational programming, recreational areas and trail systems, as well as, purchase 40 acres of ag land to restore to natural wetlands and prairies and build an operations facility.

Brian Ritter, Nahant Marsh executive director, reflected on the past 20 years and all that has been accomplished to transform Nahant Marsh from an environmental hazard into a habitat that more than 1,000 species, including many rare plants and animals, can safely call home.

Ritter thanked those who formed the public-private partnership two decades ago that made possible the cleanup of the lead-filled water and soil to restore Nahant Marsh. He also thanked Nahant Marsh supporters and staff, as well as, other community partners for their support to protect the 305-acre wetlands nature preserve — the largest urban wetland between St. Paul and St. Louis.