 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nahant Marsh kicks off capital campaign during 20th anniversary celebration
0 Comments
topical top story

Nahant Marsh kicks off capital campaign during 20th anniversary celebration

  • Updated
  • 0
051921-qc-nws-alma-231

Jimmy Wiebler, AmeriCorps Educator/Research Coordinator uses a Telemetry Antenna Receiver to locate turtles that have been tagged with transmitters at Nahant Marsh. Blanding's turtle monitoring project going on at Nahant Marsh.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Nahant Marsh announced at its 20th anniversary celebration that it has raised $2.7 million of its $3.7 million capital campaign to continue its mission of protecting, enhancing and restoring the marsh.

Brian Ritter

Brian Ritter

Funds from the “It’s in Our Nature” campaign will be used to expand conservation, research, educational programming, recreational areas and trail systems, as well as, purchase 40 acres of ag land to restore to natural wetlands and prairies and build an operations facility.

Brian Ritter, Nahant Marsh executive director, reflected on the past 20 years and all that has been accomplished to transform Nahant Marsh from an environmental hazard into a habitat that more than 1,000 species, including many rare plants and animals, can safely call home.

Ritter thanked those who formed the public-private partnership two decades ago that made possible the cleanup of the lead-filled water and soil to restore Nahant Marsh. He also thanked Nahant Marsh supporters and staff, as well as, other community partners for their support to protect the 305-acre wetlands nature preserve — the largest urban wetland between St. Paul and St. Louis.

“If you can protect just a little bit of land, it’s incredible the amount of wildlife that comes back,” said Ritter. “River otters, sandhill cranes, eagles and so many other species have returned and are thriving. Together, we are protecting the habitat and wildlife that cannot speak for themselves, as well as, protecting the Mississippi River and our community by mitigating future flooding.”

Gifts may be made in cash or securities. Matching gifts through an employer or spouse’s employer can double or even triple the gift. 

Questions about the capital campaign can be directed to Brian Ritter at britter@eicc.edu or 563-336-3372. Online donations can be made at nahantmarsh.org/capital-campaign/.

Quad-City Times​

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 559,000 jobs added in May

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News