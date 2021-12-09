Nahant Marsh nabs $400,000 state grant, has plans to expand

Supporters of Davenport’s Nahant Marsh are closing in on a $3.7 million fundraising campaign that will allow them to build a new operations center, buy more land for habitat restoration and extend public trails, providing access to the Mississippi River.
The nonprofit board that oversees the 305-acre preserve and education center in west Davenport received a significant boost last week when the Iowa Economic Development Authority awarded it a $400,000 Community Attraction and Tourism, or CAT, grant. Approval also triggers the release of $200,000 from the city of Davenport and $100,000 from Scott County, amounts the two entities had agreed to chip in if Nahant secured the CAT grant, Brian Ritter, executive director of Nahant Marsh, said.
That leaves Nahant just $100,000 short of its goal that was announced in 2019, and with several “asks” still pending, Curtis Lundy, co-chairman of the campaign, said he hopes the entire amount will be realized by the end of this year.
Other contributions have included $100,000 each from the Scott County Regional and Regional Development authorities, the nonprofit entities that hold the gaming licenses for the Isle and Rhythm City; a $175,000 grant from the National Science Foundation through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges; $100,000 from the Hubbell-Waterman Foundation; $25,000 from the Moline Foundation and various amounts from numerous individuals, businesses and foundations.
Among the first projects people will see is the construction of a two-story, 5,200-square-foot operations building east of the existing education center. The $800,000 building will contain a classroom, equipment and lab space for college-level research and education, public restrooms, staff offices and a maintenance shop for equipment. It is expected to be finished by the end of 2022.
“As we’ve grown, we’ve had to purchase more equipment for maintenance and all we have is a one-car garage,” Ritter said of the need for more equipment storage. As for offices, Nahant started with one year-round employee and now has 12 full- and part-time year-round staffers. The college-level classroom will free up space in the existing education center for more general public classes.
Construction of the operations building falls into the category of “education,” one of three main areas among which the campaign money will be divided. Others are conservation-and-research and recreation.
Also in the education category, $500,000 will pay for field trips or in-school environmental programs for schools with a high percentage of students who qualify for the free and reduced-price lunch program. Other funds will finance the hiring of a research coordinator/educator and another educator.
In the conservation and research category, Nahant is negotiating to buy three properties totaling about 100 additional acres. One of the properties is actually in Illinois, part of an area known as the Milan Bottoms, Ritter said.
Milan Bottoms is a roughly 3,450 stretch of “bottom land” on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River downstream from the Interstate 280 bridge to near Andalusia that includes farm ground as well as floodplain hardwood forest and wetlands. While highways, railroads and other development have fragmented the marsh as it existed before European settlement, if one would look down from above, one would see how the Milan Bottoms is really part of that bigger wetland.
By acquiring additional land and piecing together more of the original marsh, Nahant can provide increased environmental benefits such as storing and filtering pollutants from Mississippi River floodwaters, providing a home for plants and animals that are increasingly losing their natural habitats to development and planting trees that remove carbon from the atmosphere.
“The Mississippi doesn’t know Iowa from Illinois,” co-chair Lundy said.
Also in the conservation and research category is land restoration, some of which has already been accomplished as money for the campaign was raised, Ritter said. A 30-acre parcel on the north side of Nahant’s main lake has been graded to create 30 short ridges for the planting of 1,000 oak, pecan and hickory trees and 30 shallow ponds for seasonal wetlands that can support various kinds of aquatic life. A 40-acre parcel south of the railroad tracks toward the Mississippi River has been turned into a wetland mitigation bank.
In the area of recreation, additional trails will be built, providing individual educational and recreational opportunities, taking people into natural areas with native plants and wildlife, around 1,000 different species. Examples include native flowers and grasses, sandhill cranes, migrating water fowl, frogs, even the occasional river otter. Canoeing might be possible in the future, Lundy said.
The $400,000 grant Nahant received from the Iowa development authority was one of 16 totaling $5.1 million awarded last Thursday across the state.
Jessica O’Riley, tourism communications manager for the development authority, said in an email that board members considered the Nahant proposal “a unique project that both preserves a natural area while encouraging visitors to connect with nature via the trails.”
“They liked the conservation and educational components and that it would draw people from other states,” she said.
In addition to Lundy, Cal Werner is the other campaign co-chair.