You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Nahant Marsh property grows by another 40 acres
topical alert top story

Nahant Marsh property grows by another 40 acres

{{featured_button_text}}

Nahant Marsh — the wetland in west Davenport that helps reduce Mississippi River flooding by absorbing water and connects people to nature — is getting better at both jobs.

Earlier this year, the nonprofit that oversees the 305-acre preserve began restoring a 40-acre, half-farmland, half-wetland site it purchased in 2018.

First, excavators lowered the grade by six to eight feet in about 10 acres to create more wetland area. Then they used this ground to build a berm that will serve as the base for a raised walking trail that is expected to open to the public in October, Brian Ritter, executive director of the Nahant Marsh Education Center, said.

This 40-acre parcel has always held floodwater — almost the entire area was covered during the 2019 flood — but because it has now been seeded with deep-rooted wetland plants such as various sedges and rose mallow, it will be able to absorb more water AND it will do a better job of filtering that water, Ritter said.

And the walking trail on the raised berm — some 13-14 feet above ground level — creates a way for hikers and nature-lovers to get from the education center parking lot at 4220 Wapello Ave. to South Concord and the Mississippi Avenue, Ritter said.

"This will be a beautiful walking trail," he said one recent day, leading a tour of the area.

The elevation will give a better view of the wetland and how it relates to the Mississippi River and Interstate 280 that cuts through the middle of what, historically, was a much bigger marsh.

Evidence shows this human-to-nature connection is important.

Nahant had to cancel more than 100 programs this spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of them school groups, "but we're seeing more hikers and visitors to the natural areas," Ritter said.

"We need even more trails like this so people can get into nature," he said.

In addition to making the area more flood-absorbent and creating more nature opportunities, work on the recently acquired 40 acres "is creating habitat that wasn't there before," Ritter said.

This includes a place for ducks, egrets and aquatic birds, turtles and snakes and mammals such as beaver, muskrat, mink and river otter, he said.

Money to buy the land for $330,00 and to do a lion's share of the restoration came from donations from two families who wish to remain anonymous, Ritter said.

A $20,000 grant from the Northface Foundation also helped with restoration.

Preliminary work included archaeological, biological and hydrological studies, and then a clearing-out of trash from the pre-existing wetland area by an army of volunteers.

This included 300 tires and several trailer-loads of miscellaneous trash including a boat and pieces of a home, Ritter said.

The excavation, or earth-moving work, began in February. Seeding followed.

Although most of the soil dug out for wetlands was was used to build the raised berm trail, some went toward building elevation for a six-acre sand prairie.

Another acre of the 40-acre site will be planted for a medium-wet, medium-dry prairie and the final three acres near the railroad tracks will be retained as a kind of flex area for the future, Ritter said.

For now it will be a small parking area and trail head, but staff might also plant a small vegetable garden and fruit trees and a picnic shelter could be in the offing.

"It leaves us some flexibility," Ritter said of those three acres.

The new 40-acre parcel brought the preserve to its 305-acre total.

Nahant, Corps partner on master plan update

To help guide the nonprofit Nahant Marsh Education Center in the operation of the 305-acre wetland preserve, the center is partnering with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for an update to its master plan.

The study is expected to take two years and will identify priority areas for future acquisition that will rebuild the marsh's much bigger ecosystem that made up the marsh before European settlement.

"We're super excited about this," Brian Ritter, executive director of the center, said. "This will guide our decisions and priorities."

The study involving hydrologists and other experts at the Corps will take a watershed approach that could include land going up the bluff north of the marsh where Fairmount Cemetery is; across the Interstate 280 bridge to the west, including West Lake Park; to Credit Island; and across the Mississippi River into the Milan Bottoms of Illinois, another rich wetland area.

"It will take a much broader scope," Ritter said of the study. "This isn't just one little thing. It's a bigger perspective. The more we can have and build connectivity, the better off these species are going to be."

That is, with additional purchases, the nonprofit could knit back together a bigger area more resembling what was there before settlement with the criss-crossing of roadways, including Interstate 80, and the draining of land for building development or farming.

In addition to ways acquisition could benefit wildlife, the study will look at potential recreational, educational, even eco-tourism opportunities, he said.

The study will be conducted through a program in which the Corps provides planning assistance to states on a cost-share basis, he said. The total cost is expected to be $300,000, with a 50-50 split. But Nahant is providing the bulk of its portion with in-kind work in which staff will help collect data. The actual cash outlay is expected to be $58,000, he said.

What is Nahant?

Nahant Marsh is a 305-acre preserve located near the junction of Iowa 22 and Interstate 280. From the late 1960s until the 1990s, the area was used for skeet and trap shooting by a sportsmen's club, leading to contamination of the marsh with lead shot.

Between 1998 and 2000, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency removed 149 tons of lead from a 13-acre area as part of a $2 million Superfund cleanup.

The center is operated by a nonprofit organization that offers educational programs for students of all ages.

The preserve is home to more than 150 species of birds, as well as plants, fish, reptiles, insects and mammals.

The city of Davenport owns about 120 acres and the nonprofit Nahant Marsh Education Center, founded in 2000, owns the remainder.

The preserve is a small part of a much larger natural ecosystem that includes the area of Credit Island in Davenport and Milan Bottoms in Illinois. Today, most of this area is criss-crossed by roadways and drained for the construction of buildings, but before European settlement, it was all one big area.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News