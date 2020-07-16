Nahant Marsh property grows by another 40 acres

"This will be a beautiful walking trail," he said one recent day, leading a tour of the area.

The elevation will give a better view of the wetland and how it relates to the Mississippi River and Interstate 280 that cuts through the middle of what, historically, was a much bigger marsh.

Evidence shows this human-to-nature connection is important.

Nahant had to cancel more than 100 programs this spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of them school groups, "but we're seeing more hikers and visitors to the natural areas," Ritter said.

"We need even more trails like this so people can get into nature," he said.

In addition to making the area more flood-absorbent and creating more nature opportunities, work on the recently acquired 40 acres "is creating habitat that wasn't there before," Ritter said.

This includes a place for ducks, egrets and aquatic birds, turtles and snakes and mammals such as beaver, muskrat, mink and river otter, he said.

Money to buy the land for $330,00 and to do a lion's share of the restoration came from donations from two families who wish to remain anonymous, Ritter said.