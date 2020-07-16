Nahant Marsh property grows by another 40 acres

Nahant Marsh — the wetland in west Davenport that helps reduce Mississippi River flooding by absorbing water and connects people to nature — is getting better at both jobs.
Earlier this year, the nonprofit that oversees the 305-acre preserve began restoring a 40-acre, half-farmland, half-wetland site it purchased in 2018.
First, excavators lowered the grade by six to eight feet in about 10 acres to create more wetland area. Then they used this ground to build a berm that will serve as the base for a raised walking trail that is expected to open to the public in October, Brian Ritter, executive director of the Nahant Marsh Education Center, said.
This 40-acre parcel has always held floodwater — almost the entire area was covered during the 2019 flood — but because it has now been seeded with deep-rooted wetland plants such as various sedges and rose mallow, it will be able to absorb more water AND it will do a better job of filtering that water, Ritter said.
And the walking trail on the raised berm — some 13-14 feet above ground level — creates a way for hikers and nature-lovers to get from the education center parking lot at 4220 Wapello Ave. to South Concord and the Mississippi Avenue, Ritter said.
"This will be a beautiful walking trail," he said one recent day, leading a tour of the area.
The elevation will give a better view of the wetland and how it relates to the Mississippi River and Interstate 280 that cuts through the middle of what, historically, was a much bigger marsh.
Evidence shows this human-to-nature connection is important.
Nahant had to cancel more than 100 programs this spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of them school groups, "but we're seeing more hikers and visitors to the natural areas," Ritter said.
"We need even more trails like this so people can get into nature," he said.
In addition to making the area more flood-absorbent and creating more nature opportunities, work on the recently acquired 40 acres "is creating habitat that wasn't there before," Ritter said.
This includes a place for ducks, egrets and aquatic birds, turtles and snakes and mammals such as beaver, muskrat, mink and river otter, he said.
Money to buy the land for $330,00 and to do a lion's share of the restoration came from donations from two families who wish to remain anonymous, Ritter said.
A $20,000 grant from the Northface Foundation also helped with restoration.
Preliminary work included archaeological, biological and hydrological studies, and then a clearing-out of trash from the pre-existing wetland area by an army of volunteers.
This included 300 tires and several trailer-loads of miscellaneous trash including a boat and pieces of a home, Ritter said.
The excavation, or earth-moving work, began in February. Seeding followed.
Although most of the soil dug out for wetlands was was used to build the raised berm trail, some went toward building elevation for a six-acre sand prairie.
Another acre of the 40-acre site will be planted for a medium-wet, medium-dry prairie and the final three acres near the railroad tracks will be retained as a kind of flex area for the future, Ritter said.
For now it will be a small parking area and trail head, but staff might also plant a small vegetable garden and fruit trees and a picnic shelter could be in the offing.
"It leaves us some flexibility," Ritter said of those three acres.
The new 40-acre parcel brought the preserve to its 305-acre total.
