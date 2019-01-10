In 2018, Nahant Marsh was the site of a "bio-blitz" in which scientists identified and documented as many life forms as they found in a 24-hour period. Here Jennifer Anderson-Cruz, formerly of Davenport, walks around a sand deposit area looking for signs of turtle nesting.
Ernest Oberholtzer spent much of his life canoeing and exploring the wilderness that became the Boundary Waters Canoe Area of northern Minnesota and southern Canada. This photo is from a past exhibit at the German American Heritage Center, Davenport.
Ernest Oberholtzer, one of the great unsung heroes of the American conservation movement in the 20th century, is largely unknown in his hometown of Davenport. This photo is from a past exhibit at the German American Heritage Center, Davenport.
In 2018, Nahant Marsh was the site of a "bio-blitz" in which scientists identified and documented as many life forms as they found in a 24-hour period. Here Jennifer Anderson-Cruz, formerly of Davenport, walks around a sand deposit area looking for signs of turtle nesting.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Ernest Oberholtzer spent much of his life canoeing and exploring the wilderness that became the Boundary Waters Canoe Area of northern Minnesota and southern Canada. This photo is from a past exhibit at the German American Heritage Center, Davenport.
For years, people associated with the operation of the Nahant Marsh Education Center in Davenport have discussed giving awards that would recognize outstanding contributions to conservation and the natural environment — past, present and future.
Awards have now been established with funding from the Joyce and Tony Singh Family Foundation, with nominations being accepted from the public and the presentations scheduled for Feb. 23 at Modern Woodmen Park, Davenport.
The event also will be a fundraiser for Nahant Marsh, with a keynote by Charity Nebbe, host of "Talk of Iowa" on Iowa Public Radio, and host of "Iowa Ingredient" on Iowa Public Television. The radio program covers a wide range of topics, while the television segment focuses on food, particularly local foods and sustainable agriculture.
The awards will be named for Ernest "Ober" Oberholtzer (1884-1977), a Davenport native and Harvard University-educated explorer who was a founding member of the Wilderness Society.
He also was instrumental in protecting the wilderness and lakes of northern Minnesota that eventually became Voyageurs National Park and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
He is buried in Oakdale Memorial Gardens, Davenport.
Fundraising, growth
Directors of the nonprofit Nahant are doing fundraising as they continue to discuss how to proceed into the future, protecting the valuable resource of the marsh as well as providing education and recreation for more people.
Within the past 11 years, the number of visitors to the marsh and its education center has shot up from 2,500 annually to 18,413 in 2018, including almost 9,000 students in kindergarten through high school, said Brian Ritter, executive director.
A 1,600-square-foot addition to the education center that opened in 2015 filled up quickly, and another 40 acres of adjoining land, including wetlands, has been acquired that increases the overall size to 305 acres.
A big boost to attendance was the placement last spring of large brown signs on Interstate 280 pointing out the marsh's location.
"We're getting a lot more folks from all over the country," Ritter said. "That's good for the Quad-Cities and good for the marsh."
To continue to grow, and grow responsibly, will take money for projects. The marsh has received a $150,000 grant from the Regional Development Authority, but directors are "still in pre-planning," Ritter said. A decision on what projects to tackle may be made by late summer, he said.
The purpose of the Oberholtzer awards and event is to recognize people either from, or working in, the Quad-City area who who have made significant contributions toward understanding and protecting the natural world. In addition to recognition, the "future" awardee will receive a $2,000 scholarship.
The Singh foundation sponsoring the awards and event was founded by Tony Singh, an executive with The Singh Group/Merrill Lynch in Davenport, and his wife, Joyce. Both are devoted environmentalists who are active in several conservation initiatives in Scott County including rural roadsides managed to support pollinators and other wildlife.
Director Brian Ritter and intern Madeline Kull open an enclosure to release some of the 200 monarchs Saturday at the Nahant Marsh Education Center in Davenport. The event was part of the TallgrassQC initiative and began with optional hikes around the marsh and educational monarch activities before the release. Guests could sponsor a monarch and help tag them so they can be tracked on their journey to Mexico for the winter.
Russell Johnson, 9, of Davenport watches as volunteer Terry Collins pulls out a Monarch for him to tag at the Nahant Marsh Education Center in Davenport on Saturday, September 17, 2016. The event was part of the TallgrassQC initiative and began with optional hikes around the marsh and educational Monarch activities before the release of 200 Monarchs in two different waves. Guests could choose to sponsor a Monarch and help tag them so they can be tracked on their journey down to Mexico for the winter.
Kylie Dietz, 4, of Davenport plays with a pair of binoculars at the Nahant Marsh Education Center in Davenport on Saturday, September 17, 2016. The event was part of the TallgrassQC initiative and began with optional hikes around the marsh and educational Monarch activities before the release of 200 Monarchs in two different waves. Guests could choose to sponsor a Monarch and help tag them so they can be tracked on their journey down to Mexico for the winter.
Anabelle Myatt, 6, of Rock Island, back, and Kyle Harris, 7, of Moline play together in a structure of sticks at the Nahant Marsh Education Center in Davenport on Saturday, September 17, 2016. The event was part of the TallgrassQC initiative and began with optional hikes around the marsh and educational Monarch activities before the release of 200 Monarchs in two different waves. Guests could choose to sponsor a Monarch and help tag them so they can be tracked on their journey down to Mexico for the winter.
Two hundred Monarch butterflies were released at Nahant Marsh Education Center in Davenport. The event was part of the TallgrassQC initiative and began with optional hikes around the marsh and educational Monarch activities before the release. Guests could choose to sponsor a Monarch and help tag them so they can be tracked on their journey down to Mexico for the winter.
Director Brian Ritter and intern Madeline Kull open an enclosure to release some of the 200 monarchs Saturday at the Nahant Marsh Education Center in Davenport. The event was part of the TallgrassQC initiative and began with optional hikes around the marsh and educational monarch activities before the release. Guests could sponsor a monarch and help tag them so they can be tracked on their journey to Mexico for the winter.
Russell Johnson, 9, of Davenport watches as volunteer Terry Collins pulls out a Monarch for him to tag at the Nahant Marsh Education Center in Davenport on Saturday, September 17, 2016. The event was part of the TallgrassQC initiative and began with optional hikes around the marsh and educational Monarch activities before the release of 200 Monarchs in two different waves. Guests could choose to sponsor a Monarch and help tag them so they can be tracked on their journey down to Mexico for the winter.
Kylie Dietz, 4, of Davenport plays with a pair of binoculars at the Nahant Marsh Education Center in Davenport on Saturday, September 17, 2016. The event was part of the TallgrassQC initiative and began with optional hikes around the marsh and educational Monarch activities before the release of 200 Monarchs in two different waves. Guests could choose to sponsor a Monarch and help tag them so they can be tracked on their journey down to Mexico for the winter.
Anabelle Myatt, 6, of Rock Island, back, and Kyle Harris, 7, of Moline play together in a structure of sticks at the Nahant Marsh Education Center in Davenport on Saturday, September 17, 2016. The event was part of the TallgrassQC initiative and began with optional hikes around the marsh and educational Monarch activities before the release of 200 Monarchs in two different waves. Guests could choose to sponsor a Monarch and help tag them so they can be tracked on their journey down to Mexico for the winter.