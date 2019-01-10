The Quad-Cities could become home to some cool birds not usually seen around here.

How to nominate, about the event

To nominate: Nominations for "past," "present" and "future" awardees will be accepted until Jan. 30. For a nomination packet and instructions, go nahantmarsh.org/oberholtzer-awards/nomination-packet.

The event: Will be 9:30 a.m. to noon. In addition to the keynote and awards, there will be a buffet brunch with a mimosa or a bloody Mary, a live auction and raffle packages.

Tickets are $50 ($40 for members) and $500 for a reserved table for eight, including brunch and they are available through Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-oberholtzer-awards-tickets-52161093234. The deadline is Feb. 14

Sponsors: WVIK, Quad Cities NPR; Miller Trucking & Excavating; Quad-City Conservation Alliance; Iowa Public Radio; Living Lands & Waters; Quad-City Audubon Society; Thrivent Financial.

Additional sponsors are being accepted; for information, contact Lindsey Kennedy at 563-336-3374 or lmkennedy@eicc.edu.