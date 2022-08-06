 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Name of deceased man in Friday fatal vehicle crash near Colona announced

The name of the man killed Friday morning in a vehicle collision near Colona was announced Saturday by the Illinois State Police.

Mason T. Shea, 35, of Rock Island was killed in the head-on collision on U.S. Highway 6 in Henry County.

According to results of the preliminary investigation, a 1995 black Ford Mustang driven by Shea west traveling westbound about 6:30 a.m. on Route 6 near 200 East. Shea's vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane and struck head-on a 2022 white Ford F250 driven by Nathan R. Christopherson, 47, of Moline.

Shea was pronounced dead on the scene, while Christopherson was uninjured.

The collision forced the closure of Route 6 for approximately five hours.

