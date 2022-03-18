 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Names released of four killed in Wednesday head-on crash in Clinton County

  • Updated
  • 0
crash logo

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office released the names of four people who died Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash in Clinton County. 

Killed in the crash were Donald Bartels, 90; Benjamin Ehrhart, 94; Donna Ehrhart, 91; and Phyllis Krogman, 81, all of Clinton, according to a sheriff's office press release.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

The crash remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa State Patrol.

The crash occurred at 4:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of Iowa 136.

Based on preliminary investigations, a passenger car driven by Bartels was traveling westbound on Highway 136 when it collided with a minivan driven by Ehrhart heading eastbound on Highway 136.

Ehrhart's wife, Donna, and Krogman were riding as passengers in the minivan. A third passenger in the minivan sustained serious injuries and was transported to MercyOne Emergency Room and later airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, according to the sheriff's office. The condition of the crash victim was not available late Thursday.

People are also reading…

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol; Andover, Goose Lake, Camanche, Clinton and Charlotte fire departments; the Clinton County Medical Examiner's Office; the Iowa Department of Transportation-Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement; and Med-Force Air Ambulance.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida gunmaker funnels weapons to Ukraine resistance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News