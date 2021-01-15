Names released of man, child who died in Bettendorf house fire

LATEST: Authorities have released the names of the two people who died Thursday morning in a house fire in Bettendorf.
Robert Wickham, 66, and Taylor Treanton, 5, died at the hospital of smoke inhalation.
A third person removed from the fire, Mary Wickham, 63, remains in critical condition.
Jodd Wickham, 18, was treated and released from the hospital with minor injuries.
The fire is still under investigation, according to a news release from the city of Bettendorf.
Based on the initial investigation, the fire is not believed to be suspicious.
Earlier report: Two people died in a house fire early Thursday in Bettendorf.
Bettendorf firefighters were called at 5:39 a.m. to a report of a structure fire at 9 Riverview Lane.
According to Bettendorf Fire Chief Steve Knorrek, an 18-year-old man was outside the home when firefighters arrived. He escaped the house with minor injuries.
Three family members were still inside the home. A man, 66, and a girl, 5, died of smoke inhalation later at the hospital, Bettendorf fire officials said. A woman, 63, is in critical condition.
There names have not yet been released.
Bettendorf Police were first on the scene, and found the home engulfed. Firefighters from State Street, Spruce Hills, and Surrey Heights Fire Stations were dispatched to the scene at 5:40 a.m. Davenport Fire Department and Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department assisted.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Update: The following was posted on the Bettendorf School District's website.
"This is a sad and tragic day for all of us in the Bettendorf Community School District and the broader community. We have come to learn about the passing of members of a Bettendorf family due to the tragic home fire on Thursday. Words cannot begin to express our feelings of pain and grief over the loss of life. In addition to a Bettendorf parent, one of our precious preschool students has passed and one of our high school students and a parent were injured. We pray for their quick recovery.
"This family lived next door to Neil Armstrong Elementary School. They were our friends and neighbors and our hearts are heavy as we mourn with the family.