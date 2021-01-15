Names released of man, child who died in Bettendorf house fire

There names have not yet been released.

Bettendorf Police were first on the scene, and found the home engulfed. Firefighters from State Street, Spruce Hills, and Surrey Heights Fire Stations were dispatched to the scene at 5:40 a.m. Davenport Fire Department and Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department assisted.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Update: The following was posted on the Bettendorf School District's website.

"This is a sad and tragic day for all of us in the Bettendorf Community School District and the broader community. We have come to learn about the passing of members of a Bettendorf family due to the tragic home fire on Thursday. Words cannot begin to express our feelings of pain and grief over the loss of life. In addition to a Bettendorf parent, one of our precious preschool students has passed and one of our high school students and a parent were injured. We pray for their quick recovery.