NAMI Rally in Davenport
The Davenport police department arrested two men Wednesday who are allegedly members of the Mad Max Gang.
$5 million wrongful death civil suit filed in fatal shooting involving a Scott County Sheriff's deputy
A $5 million civil lawsuit wrongful death suit has been filed against a Scott County Sheriff's deputy and the Scott County Attorney on behalf …
Illinois State's Attorney Dora Villarreal released a report ruling the fatal shooting by Rock Island Police officers of DeShawn Tatum as justified.
A Davenport man has been arrested for first-degree murder of his girlfriend, who reportedly died from strangulation and blunt force head injuries.
A Davenport congregation that's been meeting in a gymnasium for the last three and a half years wants to build a permanent home in the woods.
A Davenport man was arrested Monday and charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old.
A group of Davenport businessmen is continuing a push to find support for tearing out the suspension portion of the old I-74 bridge but keeping the remaining driving deck and toll plaza for a public pier.
A parent-sponsored prom for Mercer County High School students appears to be the epicenter of a potential COVID-19 spreader event.
A woman was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing her car in Moline.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., won’t run for re-election next year. The five-term congresswoman is making a public announcement today that she will end her run in the House after her term ends.