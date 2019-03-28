To Bettendorf School District parent Becca Eastman, it appears school Superintendent Michael Raso has already made up his mind on the naming of the new Mark Twain Elementary School.
Eastman said school officials sent out a survey to parents in the district to determine if they supported changing the school's name when the former Mark Twain elementary merges with Thomas Jefferson elementary.
The survey was sent out on March 19, she said, and ran through Wednesday. But Wednesday at 10 a.m., the agenda for this coming Monday's committee-of-the-whole meeting had a motion by Raso to keep the school's name as Mark Twain.
In August, the school board unanimously voted to close Thomas Jefferson Elementary and consolidate it with the new Mark Twain. The old Mark Twain will be demolished.
Board president Adam Holland said the agendas for Monday meetings are not finalized until Friday, “so anything that would be drafted between now and then would be a fluid document.”
Eastman posted a video on her Facebook page saying that the district got 26 percent return on the survey, “so that’s pretty darn good.”
But with the meeting agenda posted before the survey was slated to end, Eastman said it appears the survey didn’t matter, and that Raso was moving forward with naming the school regardless of community input.
“You would think that the board would engage in a discussion about the name change after the members received the data from the survey which they spent time, money and effort on,” Eastman told the Times Thursday.
When Monday’s meeting comes, she said she hopes the school board relies on research and best practices as laid out by the National Education Association regarding school consolidations, adding that the school’s name should be changed.
“I originally spoke at the board meeting that got the ball rolling on this, and it’s been on my mind and the minds of many parents,” Eastman said. “I knew that Jefferson was ultimately going to close, and I accepted that. I knew that was going to happen and I think there were many valid reasons to close the building, although I don’t like it.
“However, the process of the consolidation has been so dismal and ill-planned and so divisive, it’s been incredibly disappointing,” she said.
Board member Paul Castro declined comment Thursday, as he had not seen the data and wanted to get fully acquainted with the survey and what it showed.
Holland said he has not seen the data either, “but the administration was able to see the results as they were coming in and a lot of the results came in early and then began to trickle off.”
Holland expressed confidence in how the survey was designed, and said it was sent out in a way that results could not be manipulated.
“We wanted to have trustworthy figures, and we needed to get them in a timely manner,” Holland said. “I’m comfortable with the way the survey was devised.”
The publishing of the agenda before the survey was over was “unfortunate and unacceptable,” board member Stacey Struck said Thursday.
Struck, who works for the Davenport School District, said she is a Thomas Jefferson parent and has strong ties to to the school.
But looking at the numbers last year, she realized that closing Jefferson was the right thing to do for the good of the district.
“I think that building had to be closed to keep us in a good financial position,” Struck said.
The board is trying to be proactive so the district does not fall into financial trouble, she added, while acknowledging that the message has not been delivered in a way that helps the process and leads to understanding. "The board is aware of that," she said.
At the March 19 board meeting, changing the name of Mark Twain was discussed.
“In my interpretation, we would get a committee together and have those people submit questions for a survey,” she said. They intended to involve community members who did not have ties to either of the schools, and the developer, Bush Construction, would provide numbers so the cost of changing the name could be assessed.
However, none of that happened, Struck said, and it is a source of frustration.