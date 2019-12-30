You are the owner of this article.
Narrow window for shooting fireworks in Iowa
top story

Narrow window for shooting fireworks in Iowa

Crossroads Fireworks

Fireworks of every kinds fill the shelves at Crossroads Fireworks in Bettendorf.

 GARY KRAMBECK,

In the immediate Quad-Cities, a two-and-a-half-hour window is open Tuesday for shooting off New Year's fireworks.

But the explosives are legal only in Iowa.

Residents in Davenport and Bettendorf are permitted to use fireworks on their own property, beginning at 10:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve and ending at 12:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Individuals may not shoot off fireworks on public property, streets or in city parks or on school grounds.

Here are the fines for violating date/time restrictions in Bettendorf: First offense $250.00; second offense $400.00; third or more offenses $625.00. Both adults and minors are subject to fines for violating the fireworks ordinance.

In Davenport: First offense $250 plus court costs (about $400); second offense $400 plus court costs; third/subsequent offense is $625 plus court costs.

Safety Tips

Never let children play with or ignite fireworks.

Have a garden hose or bucket of water available in case a firework doesn't ignite.

Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Lead by example and have a responsible adult in charge.

Buy only legal fireworks.

Aim them away from flammable material and people and never use them indoors.

Never extend body parts over the device.

Never relight a 'dud' firework.

