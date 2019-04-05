A lot has happened to country acts Luke Combs and Lanco in the last four years, and they're celebrating on their "Beer Never Broke My Heart" tour, which pours into Moline's TaxSlayer Center on Friday, April 12.
“It's been really cool,” Lanco frontman Brandon Lancaster said in a recent phone interview. “I've known Luke for years. We met him four years ago, playing in a bar in Memphis. It's crazy to get from playing in bars to being on tour and selling out arenas.”
Combs, a 29-year-old North Carolina native, is a CMA and ACM Award-winning artist, whose platinum-certified debut album, “This One’s For You,” was Billboard's Top Country Album of 2018 and is the most streamed country album of 2019 so far.
Lanco's double-platinum single "Greatest Love Story” became a multi-week chart topper, and the five-man band's debut disc "Hallelujah Nights" made the group the first country act in a decade to appear at the top of the Billboard country chart with a debut album. Lancaster, a 29-year-old Tennessee native, also became the first member of a group to ever win NSAI’s “Songwriter/Artist of the Year.”
“To reach No. 1 on Billboard, I think you have high hopes, but at the same time to exceed expectations like that, it's incredible,” he said in the interview.
A Rolling Stone review of a December 2018 Nashville show called Lanco (which comes from "Lancaster and company") “a combustible mix of romance and live-for-the-moment joy,” and they “showed why they’ve been earning a reputation as one of country’s most potent live acts.”
“I love the creative aspect of being in a band, to bounce things off each other,” Lancaster said. “Being in music is a journey. There are lots of bad times; we've broken down on the side of the road. But we have times that are good, to celebrate together.
“When we get to be on stage, we're happy,” he said. “The headlining tour was really fun, you get to play your entire album. Being on the Luke Combs tour is great. We still have fans in the audience, and fans who don't know who you are yet, or haven't seen you live. It's an opportunity to create new fans.”
Last year, on the "Hallelujah Nights" headlining tour, Lanco got to do Madison Square Garden, the Hollywood Bowl, "these iconic venues, and we played a lot of great festivals," Lancaster said.
The band recently released the outsiders' anthem “Rival," which it calls a "rowdy, other-side-of-the-tracks tribute to forgetting the haters and standing your ground." It reflects the first taste of the chart-topping band’s upcoming second album.
"We already started working on new music. Especially today, people are always ready for new music," Lancaster said. "We wanted to put out the next chapter of the new thing were working on."
With "quirky electro-country flourishes, banjo and guitar shredding," the new single was produced once again by Jay Joyce (Eric Church, Brothers Osborne), and Lancaster and drummer Tripp Howell teamed up for the co-write. It was built from an off-kilter groove that Howell took to Lancaster after a show one night.
“There’s so much pressure to be like someone else or to live up to some outside expectation, especially with social media and how perfect it makes everything look,” Lancaster said. “We wrote this song from the perspective of no matter where you come from, be proud of who you are and the way you’re creating your own path. And if anyone doesn’t like it, just chalk them up as a rival and keep doing your thing.”
“It's an empowering song, to remind people no matter what you're doing in life, you're going to face obstacles in your life, not everyone is rooting for you, and accepting that — not only being OK with that, but using that as fuel to get what you want," he said.
Among obstacles Lancaster has faced were just starting in his career, “literally not making enough money to make rent, sleeping on couches, kind of finding your place in the world, finding music,” he said. “It's being OK with that, just finding yourself in music in general.”
Lancaster's big break came in 2014, when he worked at a hot-dog stand for a Nashville Keith Urban concert, and mustered the courage to introduce himself to producer Joyce.
He got Joyce’s number, and called him weeks later. Joyce asked him what he wanted in life and Lancaster said, "'I want to be an artist, I want to be a songwriter, and I’m going to keep working at the hotdog stand until I do.' He said, ‘OK, come over to my studio tomorrow at 3:30 p.m.'”
"We were a garage band essentially, in 2014," Lancaster recalled. "We played him some songs, he dug it and wanted to work with us."
"It's been really cool; he's worked with a lot of our favorite artists, like Eric Church," he said. "To have another person in the studio to help guide you, he brings out the best in people."