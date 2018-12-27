The Vera French Foundation and Vera French Community Mental Health Center have announced attorney Nathan Sondgeroth is the foundation's next executive director.
He is responsible for planning and implementing giving programs including annual giving, legacy giving, coordinating organization fundraising events and assisting the center in implementing its strategic plan.
In a news release, Vera French Community Mental Health Center CEO Dr. Richard Whitaker said Sondgeroth is an important addition to the Vera French team.
Sondgeroth graduated from Augustana College in Rock Island, where he earned degrees in economics and geography. He earned law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law and is a member of the Iowa and Illinois Bar Associations.
After practicing law in Davenport, he shifted careers to work in economic development with DavenportOne (later the Quad-Cities Chamber) and the city of Davenport.
He spent almost four years leading the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce as its president and CEO.
Most recently, he was vice president of gift planning services at Trinity Health Foundation (part of UnityPoint Health) in Rock Island.
Sondgeroth started Nov. 19 at the Foundation.