National and state officials urge people to stay home. But hundreds of golfers are hitting the links in Davenport and Bettendorf

Kyle Peterson and his foursome was waiting at tee No. 1 when Thissen started hitting his driver. The 29-year-old lives in Moline and had already played 10 rounds of golf this year.

"We played on the Illinois side six or seven times," he said. "This is our fourth time in Davenport. Of course, I guess we won't be playing in Illinois anytime soon."

Peterson said he thinks it is possible to keep some social distance during a round of golf.

"It's just good to get out in the fresh air," he said.

Ellis Carson said while Iowa State University is shut down he was "looking for something to do" with some friends from Rock Island.

"I'm just a casual golfer," the 19-year-old said after trying his 7-iron. "On the driving range you can keep a good distance from people. "It's just hard to be inside all the time."

Like his counterpart at Palmer Hills, Hasley said the staff at the course is following some guidelines.

"We're wiping down carts every time they come in from the range and we are keeping our distance," he said. "We have stressed safety."

