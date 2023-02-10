A picture may be worth a thousand words, but seeing this exhibit in person is priceless.

The latest exhibit to open at Davenport's Figge Art Museum cannot be properly appreciated without the benefit of in-person detail. Paintings and posters cannot capture the movement of clothing that covered and accompanied women as they entered a brave new world of sport.

Quad-Citians will have a chance, beginning next week, to see an elaborate collection of women's sporting gear, dating back 200 years. "Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960," is appearing at the downtown museum in partnership with the American Federation of Arts and the Los Angeles-based Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, or FIDM.

Figge Executive Director and CEO Michelle Hargrave said Davenport is the only place between LA and Ohio to see the traveling exhibition. It is a big and exciting opportunity for the regional museum, she said, which used its Major Exhibitions Endowment to bring the exhibit.

"You don't have to live in a major city," Hargrave said. "You can see great art in your back yard and have the experience of looking at the colors, the textures, the techniques, the flaws, firsthand and also just feel that magic that you experience in your gut, your your head, your heart when you're in the presence of great art."

"Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960" will be on display to the public at the Figge Art Museum Feb. 14 to May 7. It opens Saturday to Figge members.

The museum has partnered with downtown Davenport businesses to help promote the exhibition. Adults who buy admission to the museum will be provided with a free alcoholic beverage or drink ticket during the exhibition's run. Those who take a picture with one of two traveling life-sized cutouts and post them on social media, tagging the Figge and the downtown business where the photo was taken, will be entered into a weekly contest.

Comprised of more than 480 authentic historic pieces of clothing and accessories that create 64 ensembles, the fashion exhibition takes up the Figge's 3rd and 4th-floor galleries and is organized into eight themes. The done-up mannequins are joined by artifacts, photos, videos and informational signs to help paint a full picture of how women navigated societal expectations of how they should dress and the opportunities that arose out of sport.

The Putnam Museum and Science Center, Antique Archaeology and the Harley Davidson Museum contributed items to supplement the Figge's presentation of the exhibit, among other organizations.

It took more than a month to fully prepare the galleries and set up the exhibition, Assistant Curator Vanessa Sage said — from repainting walls to building platforms to working with the FIDM Museum to carefully unpack and dress mannequins.

"The first two weeks were moving things, getting things in place, making sure everything visually works like you thought it would work," Sage said. "We had to make some adjustments to the layout because things in physical space are different than in imaginary space. Once things were in place,then we started the process of steaming, accessorizing, perfecting all of the little gestures and props. Everything's really active."

Depending on where you look, walking through the exhibition is like stepping into a vintage fashion magazine. Fine dresses and dainty outfits are worn by mannequins who appear ready to go picnicking or promenading, swimming or cycling.

Other figures, however, are dressed for hardier activities. Driving, boxing, and basketball are just a few of the sports represented by mannequins in halted motion.

FIDM Curator Kevin Jones said the exhibition took 12 years to bring together, from gathering the items to photographing them to creating all the supplementary materials to travel with the clothes. He and fellow curator Christina Johnson wanted to present full ensembles without any recreations, which took time and a lot of effort. Some of the items on display cannot be found in any other exhibition.

Before it reached the Figge, Jones said, the exhibition was on display at smaller museums, where all the mannequins had to be placed along the walls. With the Davenport museum's large gallery spaces allowing for figures to be placed throughout the rooms, people can get an up-close, 360-view of the outfits and think about stepping into their vintage shoes.

"It just makes it so much more realistic: This was a real woman wearing this outfit; this is the kind of car she was really getting into and driving around in," Jones said. "... you can look at a photo of people doing that, but right now, we're one-to-one. The cool thing is, when you're at the one-to-one ratio, it means that you can identify and kind of put yourself in the situation as well."

Photos: A look inside the Figge Art Museum's "Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960"