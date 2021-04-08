 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
National Guard soldiers to be welcomed home Friday
0 comments
topical alert top story

National Guard soldiers to be welcomed home Friday

  • 0
200 OF 2018-0172

Four-year-old Zayge Novitske reaches out to touch his father's face Specialist SPC Michael Novitske with the Iowa National Guard 248th Aviation Support Battalion following a homecoming ceremony in 2018. Soldiers from Company D of the 1st Battalion "Ironman" 133rd Infantry Regiment will be honored at a homecoming ceremony Friday, which will be livestreamed via social media at 12:15 p.m.

 FILE PHOTO

Approximately 110 Iowa Army National Guard soldiers will be honored at a homecoming ceremony Friday at the Quad Cities International Airport.

Soldiers from Company D of the 1st Battalion "Ironman" 133rd Infantry Regiment will be honored at the ceremony, which will be livestreamed via social media at 12:15 p.m.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 health concerns, the welcome home ceremonies for the soldiers are not open to the public, but can be watched on Facebook @DCo133INF.

Approximately 620 total soldiers will be honored at five ceremonies taking place around eastern Iowa.

The Ironman Battalion supported Operation Spartan Shield in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. It was the fifth mobilization for the Ironman Battalion since 2000.

3:14 Watch Now: Illinois National Guard Maj. Gen. Richard Neely talks about troop morale at vaccination clinic
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden announces actions to tackle gun 'epidemic'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Big progress on Illinois-bound span of I-74 bridge
Local News

Big progress on Illinois-bound span of I-74 bridge

  • Updated

Officials from the Iowa DOT have said their goal is to move Illinois-bound traffic onto the new eastbound span by the year's end. The arch must be finished before the driving deck between the arches can be installed and the concrete poured.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News