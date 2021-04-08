National Guard soldiers to be welcomed home Friday

Approximately 110 Iowa Army National Guard soldiers will be honored at a homecoming ceremony Friday at the Quad Cities International Airport.

Soldiers from Company D of the 1st Battalion "Ironman" 133rd Infantry Regiment will be honored at the ceremony, which will be livestreamed via social media at 12:15 p.m.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 health concerns, the welcome home ceremonies for the soldiers are not open to the public, but can be watched on Facebook @DCo133INF.

Approximately 620 total soldiers will be honored at five ceremonies taking place around eastern Iowa.

The Ironman Battalion supported Operation Spartan Shield in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. It was the fifth mobilization for the Ironman Battalion since 2000.

