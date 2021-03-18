National park coming to the Quad-Cities? Pregracke reveals plans for Bison Bridge

“His idea for the Bison Bridge is something that could make our region of our state, our nation — even our world — a place where families don’t just go, but seek.”

Mike Wolfe, the treasure hunter who created “American Pickers,” also is lending his name and support.

Where it is today

Pregracke estimates a combined total of 65 acres of greenspace and prairie is available on either side of the 80 bridge.

The wildlife that dwell in Bison Bridge park would roam freely from one state to the other via the dedicated and well-fenced bridge lane.

But it is not impossible that the Illinois DOT could opt to rebuild the existing bridge, rather than building new on the upstream or downstream side.

As the Quad-Cities learned with construction of the new Interstate 74 spans, bridge-building is a long-range proposition.

But the I-80 replacement has been in the works for many years, too.

Pregracke’s team estimates taxpayers would save between $30 million and $40 million in demolition on I-80 if Bison Bridge happens.