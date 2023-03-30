The Quad-City region is now at a Level 4 risk, or moderate risk, for severe storms on Friday that are expected to pack damaging winds and could produce large hail, lightning and possibly spawn a tornado, the National Weather Service, Davenport, said.

Initially the threat level was Level 3, or enhanced, on Wednesday, but that was increased Thursday as forecasters were able to study the system better as it draws closer.

“This storm is expected to be moving at highway speeds so there’s a lot that could be happening before you know it and you’re not going to have much time to prepare,” Meteorologist Brian Pierced said Thursday night.

Models on Thursday indicated that individual storms will grow to form lines of fast-moving storms, he said.

“Forward speeds of the storms will be at least 50 mph, and could be higher, but that’s a good estimate right now,” Pierce said.

During the overnight hours Thursday into Friday, there is a chance of rain and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then rain is likely with a thunderstorm between 2-5 a.m.

The overnight low is expected to dip to 53 degrees with a south wind blowing at about 25 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Friday’s high temperature is expected to reach 70 degrees with a south wind of 25 mph and gusts as high 35 mph.

Scattered storms are possible between noon and 3 p.m. These storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds.

Pierce said the main event is expected to strike the Quad-City metropolitan area between 4-6 p.m. “It could be a tad later than that but it’s going to be somewhere around that time. We’ll refine it as we get closer to the event.”

Between 3 and 8 p.m. there is a higher threat for all severe types of weather throughout the Quad-City region in Iowa and Illinois.

The severe threats with these fast-moving storms are damaging winds that could reach 75 mph in some cases, large hail up to golf ball size, and the possibility of tornados.

Once the cold front passes through, Pierce said, “then we’ll have gradient winds behind the front that could be gusting to 45-50 mph late Friday into Saturday.

"There also will be a very abrupt temperature drop once the front comes through," he added.

The overnight low into Saturday will drop to 33 degrees. The daytime high Saturday is expected to be about 45 degrees with windy conditions. The low Saturday night into Sunday is expected to be 29 degrees.

Sunday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions under sunny skies and a high of 63 degrees.