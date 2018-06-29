URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Quad Cities IA IL ...Very Hot and Humid Conditions Today and Saturday... .Dangerously hot and humid weather will build over the region Friday and Saturday. Temperatures are expected to reach well into the 90s Friday and Saturday with overnight low temperatures in the 70s. At the same time, humidity levels will reach oppressive levels. This combination will lead to heat index readings of as 105 to around 110 degrees in the afternoon and evening hours. IAZ040>042-051>054-063>068-076>078-087>089-098-099-ILZ001-002-007- 009-015>018-024>026-034-035-MOZ009-010-291615- /O.CON.KDVN.EH.W.0002.180629T1500Z-180701T0000Z/ Buchanan-Delaware-Dubuque-Benton-Linn-Jones-Jackson-Iowa-Johnson- Cedar-Clinton-Muscatine-Scott-Keokuk-Washington-Louisa-Jefferson- Henry IA-Des Moines-Van Buren-Lee-Jo Daviess-Stephenson-Carroll- Whiteside-Rock Island-Henry IL-Bureau-Putnam-Mercer-Henderson- Warren-Hancock-McDonough-Scotland-Clark- Including the cities of Independence, Manchester, Dubuque, Vinton, Cedar Rapids, Anamosa, Maquoketa, Marengo, Iowa City, Tipton, Clinton, Muscatine, Davenport, Bettendorf, Sigourney, Washington, Wapello, Fairfield, Mount Pleasant, Burlington, Keosauqua, Fort Madison, Galena, Freeport, Mount Carroll, Sterling, Moline, Rock Island, Geneseo, Princeton, Hennepin, Aledo, Oquawka, Monmouth, Carthage, Macomb, Memphis, and Kahoka ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... * Heat Index Values...Up to 110 due to temperatures in the mid to upper 90s...and dewpoints in the mid to upper 70s. * Timing...Today through Saturday. Maximum heat index readings in the afternoon and evening hours. * Impacts...Heat illnesses are likely due to the dangerous combination of very hot and humid conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures and high humidity will occur. This combination will lead to a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors, especially the elderly. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1.
