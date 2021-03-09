National Weather Service issues flood warning for Scott and Clinton counties

The National Weather Service in the Quad-Cities has issued a flood warning until Sunday evening for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt, affecting Scott and Clinton counties.

Moderate flooding is forecast, according to the National Weather Service.

The river was expected to rise above flood stage of 11 feet and crest at 11.8 feet Thursday evening, falling below below flood stage early Sunday morning. As of Tuesday morning, the river was at 10.8 feet.

At 11.5 feet, flooding will affect homes along old U.S. Highway 61. At 12 feet, flooding will affect homes along the river between Wheatland and Calamus and businesses along the river near Calamus, according to the National Weather Service.

Avoid driving through floodwater, as it only takes 12 inches of water for a small sedan or SUV to float, according to the weather service. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should also avoid driving through large puddles, which could conceal debris and hazards.

More information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities.

