 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
National Weather Service issues flood warning for Scott and Clinton counties
topical alert top story

National Weather Service issues flood warning for Scott and Clinton counties

{{featured_button_text}}
Wapsi River Center 007

The Wapsipinicon River runs about a mile along the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center in Dixon, Iowa.

 Kevin Schmidt

The National Weather Service in the Quad-Cities has issued a flood warning until Sunday evening for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt, affecting Scott and Clinton counties.

Moderate flooding is forecast, according to the National Weather Service.

The river was expected to rise above flood stage of 11 feet and crest at 11.8 feet Thursday evening, falling below below flood stage early Sunday morning. As of Tuesday morning, the river was at 10.8 feet.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At 11.5 feet, flooding will affect homes along old U.S. Highway 61. At 12 feet, flooding will affect homes along the river between Wheatland and Calamus and businesses along the river near Calamus, according to the National Weather Service.

Avoid driving through floodwater, as it only takes 12 inches of water for a small sedan or SUV to float, according to the weather service. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should also avoid driving through large puddles, which could conceal debris and hazards.

More information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities.

0
1
1
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News