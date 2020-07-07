National Weather Service issues heat advisory for Wednesday

Wednesday will be another hot day in the Quad-Cities, with a heat advisory for temperatures that may feel as if they're in the triple digits.

Timothy Gunkel, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the weather service had issued a heat advisory from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday. The heat indexes will feel as if temperatures are 100 to 105, he said.

The high temperature in the Quad-Cities Tuesday was 92, but it felt more like 100 when humidity was factored in.

“We’re letting people know it’s going to be very warm,” Gunkel said, adding Quad-Citians should drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check on their relatives and neighbors.

Thursday’s high temperature will be close to 90, but a chance of showers and thunderstorms that day might help relieve the heat.

Temperatures slowly will drop to the upper 80s on Friday and Saturday, and will reach the middle 80s on Sunday, he said.

