The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the following counties in Iowa:

Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Louisa, Muscatine and Scott.

Illinois counties included in the watch are Mercer, Rock Island, Whiteside and Henry.

The watch will be in effect from 6:15 a.m. until 3 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for northwestern Louisa County and western Muscatine County until 7:30 a.m.

The main hazards are 60 mph wind gusts. Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

