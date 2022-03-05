National Weather Service issues tornado watch until 11 p.m. for Q-C region

The Quad-City region is under a tornado watch until 11 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service, Davenport, said.

There also is a wind advisory until 6 a.m. Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, a strong storm system will lift northeastward from eastern Colorado. The system is expected to make it into the Upper Great Lakes by Sunday morning.

This will bring a strong cold front across the Quad-City region this evening, and a line of thunderstorms is expected to develop along the front and quickly move across the region this evening.

The main threat will be damaging winds with a secondary threat of tornadoes.

Earlier Saturday evening, tornado warnings were issued for western portions of east-central Iowa. More than 10,000 people lost power in Des Moines, the result of a storm there.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 3, or enhanced, risk of severe thunderstorms in east-central Iowa.

Southwesterly to westerly winds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45-50 mph will develop and switch to the west behind the cold front, prompting the wind advisory into Sunday morning.

The high temperature Saturday reached a record 70 degrees at 12:02 p.m. at the Quad Cities International Airport, Moline, breaking the old high record for March 5 of 69 degrees set in 1921, and equaled in 2000 and 2009.

The forecast for Sunday calls for mostly sunny skies during the day with a high of 45 and breezy conditions.

Rain is expected to develop Sunday evening before 10 p.m. and then rain and snow likely between 10 p.m. and midnight, the National Weather Service, Davenport, said. The low temperature Sunday into Monday is expected to fall to 29 degrees.

New snow accumulations of 1-2 inches is possible.

Monday’s forecast calls for a 30% chance of snow before noon, and then cloudy with a high of 37 degrees. Monday night into Tuesday is expected to be clear with a low of about 21 degrees.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.