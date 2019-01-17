The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the greater Quad-City area.
The watch takes effect at 3 p.m. Friday and continues through 3 p.m. Saturday
According to the watch:
"A significant winter storm will affect the area starting Friday afternoon and continuing through Saturday. Unlike the last winter storm, the snow from this storm will be of the dry, fluffy type. Additionally, winds will be stronger and will create drifting snow with some blowing snow possible.
"Snow/rain ratios will be increasing during this winter storm. Thus it is possible that snowfall amounts could trend higher over the next 24 hours."
Watch summary
• WHAT: Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. Storm total accumulations could exceed 6 inches. Drifting snow is likely with some blowing snow possible.
• WHERE: Portions of east central Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois.
• WHEN: From 3 p.m. Friday through 3 p.m. Saturday.
• ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.