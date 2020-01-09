National Weather Service issues winter storm watch for Quad-City region

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the Quad-City region.
The watch is in effect from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Sunday.
According to the watch: "A significant winter storm is forecast to impact the area over the weekend with multiple hazards.
Precipitation will start out as all rain on Friday. As colder air gets pulled south the rain will change over to freezing rain and sleet Friday night into Saturday morning with significant ice accumulations possible for parts of the area. The ice will change over to all snow from northwest to southeast on Saturday."
WHAT: Rain changing to ice and then eventually snow Saturday. Significant ice and snow accumulations possible.
WHERE: Portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.
WHEN: From Friday evening through late Saturday night.
IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult. Drifting and some blowing snow is possible.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Rain changing to freezing rain and sleet Friday night. Ice changing to all snow Saturday afternoon before ending Saturday night.
Afternoon forecast: There's a 40% chance of rain today between noon and 5 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 54 degrees. South winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Tonight there's a 30% chance of overnight rain. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 31 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday will see a slight chance of rain, snow and sleet before noon, then a chance of rain between noon and 4 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 37 degrees. North winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Friday night brings rain and sleet, possibly mixed with snow and freezing rain before 7 p.m., then snow. The low will be around 24 degrees. It will be blustery with a north wind 15 to 20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow and sleet accumulation of around an inch is possible. .
Saturday: Snow. High near 27 degrees. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.
Saturday night: Snow before midnight. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 14 degrees. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around 5 inches.