National Weather Service issues winter storm watch for Quad-City region

Afternoon forecast: There's a 40% chance of rain today between noon and 5 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 54 degrees. South winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tonight there's a 30% chance of overnight rain. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 31 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday will see a slight chance of rain, snow and sleet before noon, then a chance of rain between noon and 4 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 37 degrees. North winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Friday night brings rain and sleet, possibly mixed with snow and freezing rain before 7 p.m., then snow. The low will be around 24 degrees. It will be blustery with a north wind 15 to 20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow and sleet accumulation of around an inch is possible. .

Saturday: Snow. High near 27 degrees. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.