Amid the treats will be a trick: The Quad-Cities is expecting a record snow Wednesday and Thursday, which is Halloween.
"We'll be seeing snow moving in — a little bit of rain/snow mix today," said Tom Philip, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport. "The next system will be working into our southwest areas this afternoon, down by Ottumwa and Burlington and Washington, Iowa."
"We may have snowfall amounts of roughly 4 inches in the Quad-Cities," he said.
Crews are prepared to respond to arriving snow, according to Davenport's website. A snow emergency will be in effect 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 p.m. Thursday.
Precipitation will turn into all snow about the time of the evening commute this evening in the Quad-Cities, he said.
"Snow will continue pretty much ongoing through the night," he said. "It will keep going through the morning hours tomorrow."
During the mid-afternoon of Thursday, snow will end. "As far as trick or treating that's still on for tomorrow, we shouldn't have the snow to deal with but we will have cold temperatures."
Highs will be in the middle 30s Wednesday. Lows tonight will drop to 28-30.
"On Thursday we're looking for highs right around 34," Philip said. Through the duration of snow this evening and first half of tomorrow, winds will be 20-25 mph or even higher, he said. "That will create some wind chills in the teens and lower 20s for this evening through tomorrow."
During trick-or-treat times, temperatures will be mainly in the middle 20s, quickly dropping into the upper teens in the late afternoon and evening hours.
Most likely the National Weather Service will issue a winter weather advisory this afternoon, Philip said.
Philip expects a heavy, wet type of snow because temperatures will be close to freezing. "It may be melting on the pavement and accumulate more on the grassy areas and elevated surfaces. Bridges and overpasses might become slick," he said.
"A lot of the trees still have leaves on them," he said. "With heavy wet nature of the snow, there may be tree damage and power outages."
Friday quiets down a bit. As far as any precipitation event, none is expected Friday-Monday, he said.
Temperatures will warm up again. "We'll have a cold morning Friday, when it will slip down into the lower 20s for overnight lows," he said. "We do rebound for highs around 40 for Friday."
The snowiest Halloweens on record had only a trace of snow, with the latest in 1954, he said.
Philip said the coldest high on Halloween was 34 in 1874 - "That was just around the beginning our record-keeping."
The coldest Halloween temperature on record is 21 on Halloween in 1913.
