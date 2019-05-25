Because of precipitation in and north of the Quad-Cities, prolonged flooding will continue.
"There was some snow up there in Minnesota and Wisconsin," said Terry Simmons, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport,. "They've had heavy rain up there, too. So that water is running down."
"And we've had our own rainstorms," she said. "This prolongs the high water."
As for water levels, "It's not coming down any time soon," Simmons said.
At 6 p.m. Saturday:
- The Mississippi River at Rock Island measured 16.9 feet, with flood stage at 15 feet. That moderate flood stage reading will reach major flood stage of 18 feet by Monday.
- The Rock River at Moline measured 12.5 feet, with flood stage at 12 feet. It will come up to about 13 feet by Monday, remaining in minor flood stage next week.
In downtown Davenport, HESCO barriers are visible two cages deep, with a second row on top. A snaking series of pumps runs along River Drive barrier where, on Saturday, at least a dozen workers were on hand.
River crests are subject to change, said Simmons. "We've taken the crests off the forecast for the time being. We expect more rain in the next there to four days," she said.
As for the Memorial Day Weekend, she said, "It seems like this is becoming the routine forecast." On Sunday, Quad-Citians can expect showers and thunderstorms in the morning, with the possibility of heavy rain. Highs will be in the middle 70s. More precipitation is expected later Sunday.
On Monday, rain and thunderstorms are likely in the morning. There will be some periods without rain during the day, Simmons said. Highs again will be in the upper 70s.
Looking ahead to June, she said, the pattern appears to be below-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation.